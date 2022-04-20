The Gordon Central High School girls track and field team is nearing the end of the 2022 campaign.
And apparently picking up a lot of steam with the Region 7-2A meet right around the corner.
Junior Kayla Caudill won three events herself and the rest of the team dominated as well last week when the Lady Warriors won their last quadrangular meet of the season at Ratner Stadium.
Gordon Central scored 107 points to finish well in front of Region mate Model, which was second with 40 points. Coosa, another team the girls will meet in the upcoming Region event, along with Region 6-3A resident Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe were the other schools that attended.
Caudill showed off her athleticism by winning the high jump, long jump and the 100-yard dash to highlight a day that saw them finish first in nine events and all four relays.
Caudill won the high jump (4-08) by six inches over a Model student-athlete and won the long jump (14-06.75) by over two feet in an event the Warriors had three of the top four finishes.
The second-place distance was 12-11 and then GC had the next two places and in the final results, they were just a quarter-inch apart with Arwin Boyle third at 12-06.25 and Faith French was fourth at 12-06.
Caudill led a 1-3 Gordon Central finish in the 100-yard sprint as the top three runners were less than three-tenths of a second apart.
She won the meet's shortest race with a 13.40, finishing just ahead of a Coosa runner who had a 13.45. Warrior freshman Raniyah Ellis was just a couple of steps behind both for the bronze medal with a 13.67 time.
And Ellis had to hold off a couple of hot pursuers as in all, five girls would run a time of under 13.80 in the competition.