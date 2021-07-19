Greater Community Bank is now serving up dream loans with Katie Jones.
The GCB Board of Directors are thrilled to announce that Katie Knight Jones, a Cartersville native, is joining the team as a mortgage lender in the Bartow County market.
Katie, an energetic professional with an extensive background in mortgage lending, will be instrumental in the continued success of the Bank’s operation throughout Bartow County.
“I am truly thrilled to be joining Greater Community Bank,” said Jones. “The incredible work they do for both their customers and the communities in which they serve is unprecedented, and I’m honored to represent that work within the Cartersville market.”
Katie comes to Greater Community Bank with experience from Guild Mortgage and Coosa Valley Credit Union. She is a Cartersville Purple Hurricane graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Kennesaw State University.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Katie, a seasoned lender, join our team,” President & CEO David J. Lance said. “Her work ethic, along with her community roots, will enhance the Bank’s continued growth strategy.”
Jones has participated in Cartersville Dances with the Stars, benefitting both the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter and Backpack Buddies. Additionally, she has volunteered with the amazingly popular Advocates for Children’s Duck Derby, of which GCB is the proud presenting sponsor.
Katie is a graduate of Leadership Bartow and serves on the Etowah Scholarship Foundation’s Board of Directors. She is a member of The Bartow, Rome; Cobb Association of Realtors, The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Cartersville.
A lover of golf, Katie has recently parked her clubs for her newest passion: motherhood; She and husband Chase welcomed their beautiful baby girl named Ruthie Sue in February. The Jones family attends Cartersville First Baptist Church.