Karen Harden, 65, is a resident of Rossville and has lived in the district for 46 years.
Education background
- Graduated from Lookout Valley High School in 1975
- Attended Gadsden State to pursue nursing/business degree
- Several leadership certificates
Work background
I have been a healthcare manager for 45 years. I have supported Parkridge Medical Center in the past and currently support Memorial Healthcare system. My job is to pay close attention to details and implement best practices to benefit the company and the patients we serve. I am a good steward of the budget.
Political experience
I currently have the honor of holding this position. I was selected to complete the term due to Carthell Rogers’ death. He considered it a great honor to hold this position and I take great pride in continuing his mission and vision for our school system.
Associations/memberships
- Certified Healthcare Access Manager
- Currently church secretary
- A recipient of the Dr. Frist Humanitarian award
Volunteer work
I have served as PTA officer; served on Ridgeland High school athletic booster clubs. I have served on multiple committees. I volunteer with the Chattanooga Head start program ensuring each child and family have Christmas.
Why should voters trust you?
My three children attended and graduated from schools within our district. I can relate to the parents in my represented district and Walker County school system.
I have a son and daughter-in-law that are currently educators within Walker County school system
I currently have two grandsons attending a Walker county schools and I have desire to see them have the tools and resource to obtain an education for their success
My desire is every student is prepared for graduation, ready to attend college and/or equipped to begin work life.
I believe an effective board member should have the following skills: listener, good steward of the budget, review the data and make unbiased decisions, be compassionate and empathic, transparent and truthful, voice for my District and the Walker County Districts, present and available.
What can a school board do to improve schools and education?
An effective school board has a collaborative relationship with staff and the community. Establish a strong communication structure to inform both parents and employees of the perspective schools.
What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?
My children attended the schools within my district. My greatest concern was that they receive the best education to prepare them for success. I experienced wonderful educators that cared and went beyond to ensure my three children were prepared. This is my goal for the parents currently living in the Walker County district and for their children attending our schools. I can relate to your concerns and my wish is to be your voice.
People who have influenced your thinking
Grandparents that raised me taught me to be honest, truthful and treat everyone with respect.
Leadership mentor Marilyn Chaney taught me to be a good leader you must lead by example. Be accountable, be an active listener, effective communication, empathy, passion, respect, transparency, be trustworthy and do what is in the best interest of your team.
My children because of their desire to be successful and they worked hard to be successful. They have overcome their humble beginnings and they obtained the necessary education. I am proud of the adults they have become due to their resilience.
A favorite quote or book
“If everyone is moving forward together then success takes care of itself.” - Henry Ford
How voters can contact you
Email: KarenHarden@walkercounty.org
Email: KarenHarden56@gmail.com
Telephone: 423-432-1022