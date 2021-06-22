Abhijit Kanthala, MD, says his father, an ophthalmologist, was his role model for becoming a doctor.
“I watched as he (father) went to remote camps to give people the needed access to care,” says Kanthala. “He listened and addressed their problems beyond eye health, making policies for helping those in need as a medical director – all while personally battling cancer and stroke. He never backed down and pushed himself out of adversity. He taught me to be a patient champion and do the best for the patient and family members.”
Kanthala is a board-certified internal medicine and geriatric medicine physician at Hamilton Health Care System. He works with patients at Hamilton Long Term Care facilities, serves as medical director for Hamilton Home Health, and serves as a faculty member for Hamilton’s Residency Program.
Kanthala attended medical school at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College in Karnataka, India, completed his residency training in internal medicine at Unity Hospital – Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, New York., and his fellowship in geriatric medicine at VAMC Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami in Florida.
“I believe in the comprehensive health of my patients,” Kanthala says. “During every patient encounter, I focus on their medical condition as well as their physical, social and psychological health in order to achieve whole body wellness.”
In his spare time, Kanthala and his family enjoying hiking, biking, camping, cooking and water sports.