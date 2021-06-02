The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, June 7. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ Jurors with summons No. 1-115 are to report at 8:30 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.
♦ Jurors with summons No. 116-225 are to report at 9:30 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Abernathy, Gregory Earl
Adams, Emily Megan
Aker, Cherise Lasha
Aker, Johnathan Blake
Allegood Jr., Toney Randall
Almazan, Anthony
Alvarado, Shirley Jean
Archer Jr., Edward Harvey
Arguelles, Faith Abigyle
Ballinger, Kalley Susie
Barajas, Eva Karina
Bastin, Hope Ann
Beavers, Glenn Wayne
Boone, Cynthia P.
Bowman, Joel L.
Brass Jr., Robert John
Brogdon, Deborah Lee
Brown, Sarah Leann
Bruni, Steven Joseph
Brunner Jr., Donald Ray
Brzozoski, Lisa Louise
Byars, Jessica Samantha
Callaway, Matthew Stephen
Carroll, Maria Gloria
Castillo, Marbin Johel
Chance, Rebecka Anne
Childers, Kameron Blake
Cicciu, Debra Jean
Collins, Derrick Lamont
Collins, Tabatha Lynn
Craig, Cole Franklin
Crowe, Emily Davis
Crunk, Joel Ehret
Cudd, James Bruce
Davis, Michael Lawayne
Delatorre Iii, Henry
Dixon, Patsy J.
Dover, Josh Dean
Duvall, James Michael
Duvall, Joyce Sabrina
Ewington, Angelia Marie
Farriba, Clifton Royce
Foster, Robin Michell
Freeman Gibson, Alexis Leah
Freshour, Justin Lewis
Friday, Erick Michael
Frix, Elijah Raine
Fuller, Rashad Raequan
Garlin, Joshua Daniel
Gibson, Rena Sharpe
Gignac, Thomas Robert
Gonsalez, Elizabeth
Gonzalez, Claudia
Goss, Cody James
Grant Jr., Billy Dean
Gray, Monique L.
Greeson, April Louise
Guzman, Ariana Issac
Haase, Regean Lynn
Hale, Rebecca Louise
Hall Iii, John Jeffrey
Hamby Sr, David Lee
Hamby, Airagee Lashae
Harness, Sonia Marie
Hayes Jr., George Kenneth
Hayter, Tammy Jo Ann
Hefner, William Lee
Hennon, Robin Mishell
Henry, Robert Keith
Horne, Robby James
Hotte, Megan Rae
Howard, Danyell Nacole
Hunsucker, Stacy Lee
Jackson, Denise Wilson
Johnston, Corey Shawn
Jones, Deborah Diane
Jones-Curry, Rochelle
Kearney, John Wesley
Kennedy, Erica Turner
Klutz, Lavone Ann
Kratohwil Jr., Stephen James
Lamaster Jr., Tommy Eugene
Land, Juli Kaye
Langston Jr., Richard Allen
Law, Michael Daniel
Linares, Blanca Lidia
Lopez, Janel
Lopezbarrios, Herman O.
Lusk, Blaine Steven
Macias, Sergio Alejandro
Martin, Armin
Matlock, Stephanie Christina
Mayo, Bryan Christopher Lee
Mcentyre, Randall G.
Mendoza, Hannah Michelle
Mendoza, Maria Del Carmen
Miller, Barbara Ann
Moore, Charles Tate
Morales, Rufino Organista
Mulkey, Patricia Marlene
Murray, Cynthia Delen
Naillon, Sarah Donne
Nolan, Tabitha Ann
Olmedo Gonzalez, Laura Yesenia
Ovalle, Tammy Marie
Padgett, Timothy Hunter
Padron, Miguel Angel
Page, Arthur Lamar
Parker, Jordan Taylor
Parker, Steven Jacob
Patton, Deborah Elaine
Payne, Danielle Joyce
Payne, Donna Jean
Petty, Dennis Lamont
Pierce, Joshua Everett
Ponce Diaz, Ismael
Postell, Barbara Louise
Proctor, Tina Louise
Rabensdorf, Frederick Charles
Ramirez, Briana Marie
Ramirez-Calderon, Alondra
Ramos, Isaiah Douglas
Reed, Angela Denise
Ridge Jr., William
Rios-Rodriguez, Carlos M.
Roberson, Rebecca Lee
Rodriguez-Lebron, Marcos A.
Rodriguez-Reyes, Juan Luis
Rogers, Audrey Parr
Roland, Phillip Weston
Russell, Danielle Nicole
Saine, April H.
Serritt, Stephanie Marie
Shaw, Trae Austin
Sheppard, Mary Ann
Shipman, Angela Kay
Showler Jr., Ronald Robert
Silvers, Martha K.
Smith, Jackelyn Shea
Smoker, Michael Scott
Tamburello, Elizabeth Nicole
Tate, Barbara Estell
Thompson, Shana Kay
Totherow, Daniel Andrew
Trejo, Martha L.
Trujillo, Trisel
Tucker, Victoria Lynn
Tullos, Christian Edward
Upshaw, Shelia Dianne
Vaitha, Frances G.
Vaughan, Chester Bert
Waggoner, Dusty Dakota
Walraven, Drew
Waycott, Gregory Robert
Wells, Shanna Lee
West, Tina Michelle
White, Becky Ann
Whitlatch, Corey Alexander
Woodard, Mason Wyatt
Woodward, Sherry Dianne
Worley, Dakota Wayne
Wright, Amanda Marie
Wyatt, Oston William
Yu, Esteban
Zmich-Maurer, Stephanie