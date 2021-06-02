Gavel

The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, June 7. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ Jurors with summons No. 1-115 are to report at 8:30 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.

♦ Jurors with summons No. 116-225 are to report at 9:30 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Abernathy, Gregory Earl

Adams, Emily Megan

Aker, Cherise Lasha

Aker, Johnathan Blake

Allegood Jr., Toney Randall

Almazan, Anthony

Alvarado, Shirley Jean

Archer Jr., Edward Harvey

Arguelles, Faith Abigyle

Ballinger, Kalley Susie

Barajas, Eva Karina

Bastin, Hope Ann

Beavers, Glenn Wayne

Boone, Cynthia P.

Bowman, Joel L.

Brass Jr., Robert John

Brogdon, Deborah Lee

Brown, Sarah Leann

Bruni, Steven Joseph

Brunner Jr., Donald Ray

Brzozoski, Lisa Louise

Byars, Jessica Samantha

Callaway, Matthew Stephen

Carroll, Maria Gloria

Castillo, Marbin Johel

Chance, Rebecka Anne

Childers, Kameron Blake

Cicciu, Debra Jean

Collins, Derrick Lamont

Collins, Tabatha Lynn

Craig, Cole Franklin

Crowe, Emily Davis

Crunk, Joel Ehret

Cudd, James Bruce

Davis, Michael Lawayne

Delatorre Iii, Henry

Dixon, Patsy J.

Dover, Josh Dean

Duvall, James Michael

Duvall, Joyce Sabrina

Ewington, Angelia Marie

Farriba, Clifton Royce

Foster, Robin Michell

Freeman Gibson, Alexis Leah

Freshour, Justin Lewis

Friday, Erick Michael

Frix, Elijah Raine

Fuller, Rashad Raequan

Garlin, Joshua Daniel

Gibson, Rena Sharpe

Gignac, Thomas Robert

Gonsalez, Elizabeth

Gonzalez, Claudia

Goss, Cody James

Grant Jr., Billy Dean

Gray, Monique L.

Greeson, April Louise

Guzman, Ariana Issac

Haase, Regean Lynn

Hale, Rebecca Louise

Hall Iii, John Jeffrey

Hamby Sr, David Lee

Hamby, Airagee Lashae

Harness, Sonia Marie

Hayes Jr., George Kenneth

Hayter, Tammy Jo Ann

Hefner, William Lee

Hennon, Robin Mishell

Henry, Robert Keith

Horne, Robby James

Hotte, Megan Rae

Howard, Danyell Nacole

Hunsucker, Stacy Lee

Jackson, Denise Wilson

Johnston, Corey Shawn

Jones, Deborah Diane

Jones-Curry, Rochelle

Kearney, John Wesley

Kennedy, Erica Turner

Klutz, Lavone Ann

Kratohwil Jr., Stephen James

Lamaster Jr., Tommy Eugene

Land, Juli Kaye

Langston Jr., Richard Allen

Law, Michael Daniel

Linares, Blanca Lidia

Lopez, Janel

Lopezbarrios, Herman O.

Lusk, Blaine Steven

Macias, Sergio Alejandro

Martin, Armin

Matlock, Stephanie Christina

Mayo, Bryan Christopher Lee

Mcentyre, Randall G.

Mendoza, Hannah Michelle

Mendoza, Maria Del Carmen

Miller, Barbara Ann

Moore, Charles Tate

Morales, Rufino Organista

Mulkey, Patricia Marlene

Murray, Cynthia Delen

Naillon, Sarah Donne

Nolan, Tabitha Ann

Olmedo Gonzalez, Laura Yesenia

Ovalle, Tammy Marie

Padgett, Timothy Hunter

Padron, Miguel Angel

Page, Arthur Lamar

Parker, Jordan Taylor

Parker, Steven Jacob

Patton, Deborah Elaine

Payne, Danielle Joyce

Payne, Donna Jean

Petty, Dennis Lamont

Pierce, Joshua Everett

Ponce Diaz, Ismael

Postell, Barbara Louise

Proctor, Tina Louise

Rabensdorf, Frederick Charles

Ramirez, Briana Marie

Ramirez-Calderon, Alondra

Ramos, Isaiah Douglas

Reed, Angela Denise

Ridge Jr., William

Rios-Rodriguez, Carlos M.

Roberson, Rebecca Lee

Rodriguez-Lebron, Marcos A.

Rodriguez-Reyes, Juan Luis

Rogers, Audrey Parr

Roland, Phillip Weston

Russell, Danielle Nicole

Saine, April H.

Serritt, Stephanie Marie

Shaw, Trae Austin

Sheppard, Mary Ann

Shipman, Angela Kay

Showler Jr., Ronald Robert

Silvers, Martha K.

Smith, Jackelyn Shea

Smoker, Michael Scott

Tamburello, Elizabeth Nicole

Tate, Barbara Estell

Thompson, Shana Kay

Totherow, Daniel Andrew

Trejo, Martha L.

Trujillo, Trisel

Tucker, Victoria Lynn

Tullos, Christian Edward

Upshaw, Shelia Dianne

Vaitha, Frances G.

Vaughan, Chester Bert

Waggoner, Dusty Dakota

Walraven, Drew

Waycott, Gregory Robert

Wells, Shanna Lee

West, Tina Michelle

White, Becky Ann

Whitlatch, Corey Alexander

Woodard, Mason Wyatt

Woodward, Sherry Dianne

Worley, Dakota Wayne

Wright, Amanda Marie

Wyatt, Oston William

Yu, Esteban

Zmich-Maurer, Stephanie

