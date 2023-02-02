Police investigate shooting on trail behind Toyota dealership

A jury found a Rome man guilty of malice murder and other related charges Thursday concerning the 2021 killing of Scott Dennis Hayes.

Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick shot Hayes three times, once in the back of the head and twice in the back, in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership on March 22, 2021.

