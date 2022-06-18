Saturday's Juneteenth parade was a diverse celebration of southern black culture.
On a sweltering hot day, crowds of people either huddled together under shady trees or set up their lawn chairs on the street to get a perfect view. Kids and adults alike cheered for the marchers and the extensive vehicles that cruised through downtown.
"What Juneteenth means to me: honestly the representation of the black cultural strength-- where we obtained our freedom." Darius Jackson said. He attended with his son and they stood under the shade of a cool tree as each organization passed.
Jackson and attendee Vicki Brown said their favorite of the day was the slick shiny antique cars, but more modes of transportation galloped on the street. A team of horse back riders trotted through downtown, ATVs rolled along and a motorcycle roundup purred behind them.
"You have to watch the Alphas walk," a man shouted from the parade. Behind him, the sorority Alpha Kappa Alphas walked in their vibrant green and pink colors and shouted their trademark "Skee-Wee" calls as they walked by.
Another historically black sorority the Delta's rode in a red, green and black cart decorated in balloons, and both Alumna and current members waved and smiled as they passed by.
"It finally got recognized! I enjoyed it, what can I say, it's about time," attendee Christa Taylor-Askew said. She and Artie Barrett celebrated it on their own before, but she said the parade was pleasantly bigger than they thought it was going to be.
After the parade, Brown sat on a bench with a sparkly blue hat bedazzled with the word lovely. She said, "(Juneteenth) is supposed to mark the last day of slavery, and of course it didn't end there, but I'm glad we do have almost an ending. We're not there yet but we're pretty close to it."