This July, Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum invites guest of all ages to experience our current exhibition, Myths and Icons: Decoding the Ruspoli Collection, in a new and exciting way.
The exhibit is on display through Sept. 3, and showcases Renaissance and Baroque art given to the Berry Schools by Martha Berry’s sister, Princess Eugenia Ruspoli, in 1940.
In celebration of the exhibition, throughout the month we are selling “Museum at Home” art kits to that allow you to paint like a Renaissance artist! The museum is also hosting a free Community Day on July 23rd.
Our new “Museum at Home: Painting in the Renaissance” art kit includes all you might need to create artwork like it’s the Renaissance. These sets include the materials and instructions needed to guide artists through the process of making paint and paintings like they would have during the Renaissance, creating their masterpieces while learning about art history. “Museum at Home: Painting in the Renaissance” is recommended for ages 6+ and can be purchased in the museum for $15 while supplies last. Explore the artwork in Myths & Icons, and then take a kit home to create your own!
Looking for a good day to come visit? On Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oak Hill will be hosting a Community Day to celebrate our Myths and Icons exhibition. This free event includes self-guided access to the Oak Hill home, the chance to uncover mysteries in our current exhibition under a blacklight, and an art activity for all ages to experiment with how paint was made from natural materials during the Renaissance.
“Our community days are always an exciting way to invite people to experience Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum,” says Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement and Education, “This summer we want to invite those in our community to enjoy the Ruspoli collection and its incredible artwork in a new way.”