Courts news

Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law will continue to operate while a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law is pending, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday.

The order represents a setback for abortion-rights advocates who had argued the judge should immediately block the law while their case against it was pending.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

