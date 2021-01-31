When the JSU Gamecocks resume football season this month, they will have the support of the university's famed Marching Southerners despite the limitations of COVID-19.
Among them will be the following local students: Melissa Bass of Rockmart, flute section; Cody Bray of Rockmart, Bb clarinet section; Cameron Ingle of Aragon, trumpet section; and Emily Pointer of Cedartown, trombone section.
Due to the pandemic, the Ohio Valley Conference moved football season to the spring. JSU was allowed, however, to play four non-conference games in the fall.
The Southerners performed at the university's sole home football game on Oct. 10, 2020. This spring, they will perform at the three home games on the schedule: Feb. 28 vs. Tennessee Tech, March 21 vs. Southeast Missouri, and March 28 vs. Austin Peay.
Watching the Southerners' halftime show is always a highlight for JSU fans. However, due to the pandemic, the band isn't able to march this year. Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of bands, said they have used the extra time to add more stand tunes to their repertoire. Members will be distanced in the stands and provided special masks that allow them to safely play their instrument.
"We've added a lot of songs for the stands," Bodiford said, "more contemporary stuff that the kids like, stuff that's played on the radio. The crowd will hear songs they've never heard performed before."