A Polk County judge whose resignation became effective last Friday has agreed not to seek elected office again.
Probate Court Judge Tony Brazier signed the agreement with the Judicial Qualifications Commission in exchange for the state agency dropping an investigation into the operations of his office. None of the allegations were substantiated before the investigation was suspended.
“Judge Brazier understands that should he violate this Consent Agreement, the Investigative Panel and Director may seek to enforce or rescind this Consent Agreement, proceed with a full investigation, and file Formal Charges related to the above-referenced Complaint, if appropriate,” the agreement signed by Brazier and JQC Director Charles Boring states.
The agreement includes a provision that keeps details of the complaint and investigation confidential. However, the public Report of Disposition cites five allegations made in the complaint, which has a file number indicating it was submitted last year:
Brazier failed to properly supervise his employees and their management of court funds; he employed unqualified individuals to assist with court-related tasks; he improperly utilized notary services in the probate court; he improperly issued marriage licenses; and he failed to regularly attend to his duties as chief judge.
The report says only that a preliminary investigation was started after Boring reviewed the allegations and determined that, if true, they would constitute judicial misconduct.
Brazier submitted his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp on July 5, and the consent agreement with the JQC was executed two days later.
In his resignation letter, Brazier said he had recently had back surgery and expects to have another operation. “Unfortunately, the deteriorating condition of my back simply will not allow me to continue to fulfill my role as Probate Court Judge for Polk County,” it reads.
Brazier has been in public service since 1979, including as an EMT and coroner.
As coroner, he was instrumental in launching an investigation into a 2019 fatal hit-and-run that saw state Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, indicted on a charge of reckless conduct. A judge dismissed Kelley’s indictment in December 2021 after the lawmaker filed to have the charge thrown out.
Brazier was elected probate judge in 2020.
Associate Probate Judge Shayne Green will serve in the interim until November when a special election will be held in conjunction with the general election.
Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck confirmed that qualifying will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 and will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the county elections office in the Polk County Administration Annex Building at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown. The qualifying fee is $1,690.57.