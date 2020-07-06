The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and the City of Rome Board of Commission will host a special joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Rome and Floyd County.
The meeting will be held at 3 pm in the ballroom of the Forum, River Center.
The meeting is open to the public. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing while attending the meeting.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Floyd County rose by six over the weekend in the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, however the number of people being treated for the disease in local hospitals also increased.
That number of people being treated locally is 29 as of Monday morning and is up by 10 since late last week.
At mid-morning Monday, Floyd Medical Center had 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, however only three were on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit. Redmond Regional Medical Center reported seven patients being treated at the hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington reported here were a total of 18 people being treated for a COVID-19 infection as of Thursday.
As of Saturday, Georgia as a whole had 95,516 confirmed positive cases total, with 2,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19. This keeps the state's death rate steady at around three percent.
To date, there have been 1,119,577 tests for the virus, statewide with an 8.6% rate of those who tested positive.