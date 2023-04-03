As the process continues to complete Gordon County’s upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan, one final step will give citizens one last shot at providing feedback before the draft is submitted.
Every five years, local municipalities must formulate and draft a plan for each county in Georgia in order to help set planning requirements per state requirements.
The final draft of the latest plan is now up for public review in and will also be reviewed by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Leading up to the draft, several months of public meetings, work session, and even an online survey were conducted in an effort to gather input from citizens, local officials and other community stakeholders. Now that he final public hearing is in the books, local governments will prepare a transmittal letter to send to the Regional Commission.
Plan approval by June 30 will allow local government bodies to extend their respective Qualified Local Government status and eligibility for loans from the state, as well as various grants and permits, as required by Georgia Planning Act of 1989, and the 2018 Local Planning Requirements of the GDCA.
The updated plan includes required elements for municipalities to meet state guidelines, as well as future goals, needs and opportunities, a new five-year work program, a report on the previous work program, a look at broadband, and a future land development map.
The most recent plan from 2018, as well as the draft for upcoming 2023 plan can each be viewed online at nwgrc.org, or gordoncounty.org, where input can also be given.