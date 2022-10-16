If you’re looking for a job in Northwest Georgia in manufacturing or transportation and warehousing, a commercial driver’s license will give you a leg up on the competition. That’s according to a report on job posting analytics presented during the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission's meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Leisa Lambert, director of the NWGRC’s department of workforce development, said of the 9,031 unique manufacturing job postings between September 2021 and August, 511 were seeking production workers and 489 were for heavy or tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Mohawk

Mohawk Industries posted the most jobs in manufacturing between September 2021 and August, according to a new study.
