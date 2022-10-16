The image on the side of one of the trailers shows Louisiana Hot Sauce, one of Summit Hill Foods’ products. The trailers are parked at a shipping bay at the company’s facility off East First Avenue in Rome.
Trucks line up daily at the service bays of the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center northeast of Rome.
If you’re looking for a job in Northwest Georgia in manufacturing or transportation and warehousing, a commercial driver’s license will give you a leg up on the competition. That’s according to a report on job posting analytics presented during the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission's meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Leisa Lambert, director of the NWGRC’s department of workforce development, said of the 9,031 unique manufacturing job postings between September 2021 and August, 511 were seeking production workers and 489 were for heavy or tractor-trailer truck drivers.
Having a CDL was by far the most desired qualification listed in 383 of those postings. Around 14% of the postings advertised a salary level, with the median being $37,504. However, it jumps up to $80,256 for truck drivers.
In transportation and warehousing, during the same time period, there were 2,207 unique job postings with 1,164 seeking truck drivers, and 665 desiring a CDL. The advertised median income for all the 998 job postings that listed a salary was $58,240. It was $68,992 for truck drivers.
“We think the reason for this is that many companies today provide their own transportation and warehousing,” Lambert said. “So, there is not a need for outsourcing those jobs.”
Also of interest in the study was that the vast majority of the job postings listed no minimum education or experience requirements.
“What we think about this information is that most employers now are doing their own training,” Lambert said. “Many of the larger companies are able to do this because they have the funds. As for not requiring experience, I think that most employers are not wanting to limit the number of people who apply for these jobs. They want to get a well of candidates that they can select from.”
Mohawk and Shaw Industries were the top two job posters in the manufacturing category, followed by Pilgrim’s and Engineered Floors. In transportation and warehousing, the top posters were Southeastern Freight Lines, the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Express and the Penske Auto Group.
The study also showed the number of job postings decreased by 22% from September 2021 to August in manufacturing and by 14% in transportation and warehousing.
The study was conducted in cooperation with the Center for Economic Development Research at the Georgia Tech Enterprise and Innovation Institute, using source materials from Lightcast, a firm that specializes in labor market analytics.