Long-time District 3 Commissioner Jim Cutler received an outpouring of praise during the final Catoosa County Commission meeting of the year on Dec. 15.
Cutler, who served on the board for the past 12 years, lost his bid for re-election and gave way to Vanita Hullender in January.
After a nearly 2½-hour meeting, citizens, employees, and fellow commissioners took the time to thank Cutler for his service.
“I’ve been here for 17 years with the county and 12 of those have been serving as your clerk,” said County Clerk Melissa Harris. “It’s been a privilege and an honor, and you will be very missed.”
Commissioners Charlie Stephens and Chuck Harris, who both joined the board two years ago, said Cutler did a lot to help them get acclimated to role of elected official.
“I just want to thank Jim for numerous phone calls, questions. He’s actually looked out for me a lot and helped me get my feet wet in here,” Stephens said. “You’ve been a blessing to work with.”
Harris said he had an educational experience working alongside Cutler over the past couple of years since being elected.
“I’d just like to say farewell,” Harris said. “The last two years, I’ve been able to watch you and learn from you (with me) being brand new.”
Commissioner Jeff Long, who has worked on the board with Cutler for a number of years, said that although the two had different views on certain issues at times, there was always a mutual respect between them.
“It’s been great working with you for the last nine years,” Long said. “We’ve had a lot of discussions. We don’t always agree, but when we go away, we are still friends.”
As for Cutler, he was given a few moments at the end of the meeting to address the board and the public.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the Board of Commissioners,” Cutler said. “They’re great men with service in mind, and all they want to do is serve the county. They try to make the best decisions that they possibly can.”
Cutler said he owed his time on the board to the residents who voted him in three times.
“It’s been great. It’s been 12 years, but it’s been very, very enjoyable,” Cutler said. “I want to thank the people of District 3 for allowing me to serve them for the last 12 years.”
Lastly, Cutler took time to thank his loving and supportive wife, Darlene.
“She’s been very helpful (over the years),” Cutler said. “She’s answered a lot of phone calls for me as my at-home secretary.”