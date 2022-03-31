Jim Coles, 63, is running in the May 24 general primary on the Republican ticket for Georgia House District 2. Coles, a Catoosa County resident, has lived in the district for 26 years. He faces two opponents in this election. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
BSN in nursing/graduate from Penn State University
Work background
- Worked in the critical care ER for eight years.
- Erlanger, moved into management for almost 20 years. Managed renal services for over 12 years, pediatric ICU for 3 years. Also the director over the staffing office/float pool.
- Stepped out of administration in 2019. Currently working as a bedside staff nurse at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.
- Served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a commissioned officer in the Medical Corp.
Political experience
I know the elected representatives that are currently in office. I know these representatives are not working for the people. I want to be the people’s voice and pave a way for change.
Volunteer work
- Catoosa County Republican Party
- I help teach a local Bible study
Associations/memberships
- Member of the Church the Body of Christ
- Attend Grace Bible Church in Hixson, Tenn.
- Member of the Georgia Republican Association (GRA)
- Member of Catoosa County Republican Party
- NRA member
- Georgia Gun Owners Association member
- Georgia Farm Bureau member
Why should voters trust you?
I have a long history of faith, family, country and community. My past behavior will best predict what I will do in the future. I’m far from perfect, but I will do what I say I will do. I can read and I can reason. I will not vote for anything that will take away the rights and freedoms of the people of District 2. We have way too many laws. I want to be known as a DeLegislator not a Legislator.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
There needs to be a two-part process. People need to have an interest and look for information and get involved. Information on upcoming legislation should be made very public and be easy to access. Town hall meetings should be offered to the public. A social media platform should be available for the people to become more informed and be able to voice their concerns.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
Voter integrity is very important, without that we have lost everything. People in District 2 think their vote does not count. That has to change. I will fight for a safe and secure paper ballot system.
I will passionately protect our First and Second Amendment rights. We must have the ability to freely express our speech and beliefs. We have the right to keep and bear arms.
People who have influenced your thinking
- Jesus Christ
- The Apostle Paul
- Ronald Regan
- Donald Trump
- Marjorie Greene
- My Mother and Father
A favorite quote or book
- “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” KJV Bible
- “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The Declaration of Independence
How voters can contact you
- Jimhdrider@Catt.com
- Facebook: Elect Jim Coles
- Website: Jimcolesdistrict2.org