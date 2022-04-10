Even a big-game player like Jamichael Davis knows when to turn it up when he has to, and that’s what Davis did in his junior season at LFO.
From the opening tip of the season, Davis played at an elite level. He began the year by averaging 33.2 points in three wins for the Warriors at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament and kept it rolling all season long.
He helped lead LFO to a state-ranking for most of the year and a 23-4 overall record as the Red-and-White came within a few points of advancing to the Class AAA Elite Eight.
This year’s Catoosa County Boys’ Player of the Year finished with career-high averages in points (22.1) and rebounds (12.7) per game, set new single-season highs in assists, blocks and steals, and shot a ridiculous 59.8 percent from the floor, including 49 percent on 3-pointers and 61.7 percent on his 2-point tries.
Already with over 1,000 career points and eyeing as many as 1,500, the 6-foot-1, do-it-all guard is also on pace for 750 rebounds, 300 assists and 125 steals.
On top of the Catoosa County Player of the Year award, Davis was also a first-team All-Region selection in 6-AAA, a first team Class AAA North All-State pick by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and first team All-State by the website, SandysSpiel.com.