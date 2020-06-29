Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Dalton State College to get a bachelor’s degree in environmental and sustainability studies, and I would love to transfer to get a degree in environmental engineering.
Organization and/or club memberships: National Honor Society, Beta, National English Honor Society, Heritage High School Tea Club
Greatest accomplishment during your high school years: Being able to balance a busy work schedule, social life, and school schedule at the same time while maintaining high academic standing.
Biggest influence on your life and why: My older sister, Sydnee, because she is a wonderful, God-loving person. She is very generous, kind, compassionate, and always willing to help others. She is always there for me and listens to me, and I don’t know anyone more independent than her. I am very glad to have such a strong friendship with my sister.
Person/people from history you admire: Katherine Johnson
Advice for other students: Learning to manage time in a wise manner is very beneficial when you’re struggling with a busy schedule. Also, putting in just a little effort can go a long way -- please don’t give up on your education. And develop study habits before college!
Favorite book(s): “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas and “Nevernight” by Jay Kristoff
Favorite music/musician(s): Harry Styles and Hozier
Favorite movie: "Spirited Away"
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody.” -- Stephen Chbosky, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Something people may not know about you: I love fish! I own two very nice planted aquariums that I’m proud of.
Impact COVID-19 school closings have had on you: For many students, such as myself, senior year is the most important year because it is the last year before you are out in the adult world. It is the last year before college, which is a doorway into many first experiences. It is the most memorable year because of senior activities, trips, and most importantly (in my opinion), graduation. The fact that my classmates and I missed out on many memories is very devastating because these are moments that we will not be able to make up. We won’t have a senior skip day or a senior prom or a senior prank. We didn’t get the moments that other seniors experienced. Online school just doesn’t compare. Yeah, it’s just another year of high school, but it’s our last year of high school; it is the one year that students actually look forward to. From this moment on, we will never be students at Heritage High School ever again. We will be adults who are learning to live independently, and we won’t be carefree students ever again. I understand that closing school during this pandemic was for a good reason, so I don’t regret that; however, it still is sorrowful that we had to miss out on the end of our high school experience.