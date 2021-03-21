LaFayette’s Jacob Moses was crowned a state champion at the GACA State Weightlifting Championships at Jefferson County High School on March 13.
Moses won the Class AAA title in the 191-200-pound division with a bench press of 335 pounds and a power clean of 275 for a total weight of 610. He defeated Rockmart’s Grant Lisk by five pounds.
“It feels good,” Moses said. “I’ve been working a long time and I felt going into it that I could win it. I just had to go out and prove it to everybody else. I really expected to win.”
Karson Ledford (151-160) was runner-up for the Ramblers with a bench of 260 and a power clean of 260. Josh Perea (140-under) benched 220 and power cleaned 190 to place third in his weight class, while Jacob Zwiger (171-180) was also third after a bench of 230 and a power clean of 250.
“I was hoping for first, but second place is better than nothing,” Ledford explained. “I’ve been to the state tournament before and I scratched out and probably could have won it, so it was a lot better to place this time than instead of not place at all. It feels pretty good.”
“It was a great time and a great experience for these kids,” said LaFayette football and weight training coach Matt Yarbrough. “The boys really worked hard. Jacob’s a big bencher and really, really strong and Karson had a great showing.”
Haidon Pickard (141-150) was fourth for LaFayette with a 185 bench and a 195 power clean, as was Jamario Clements (181-190), who had a 275 bench and a 265 power clean. Finishing fifth for LaFayette was Levi Ledford (140-under; 200, 180), Hunter Deal (161-170; 205, 245), Karson Keplinger (226-245; 315, 225) and Coy Pendergrass (246-above; 290, 265).
Classifications featured Classes 1A-7A and each athlete got three lifts on each exercise with their highest legal lift on each exercise being added together to determine their total.
Yarbrough said weightlifting has really taken off at LaFayette since they began to compete four years ago.
“It’s changed our whole atmosphere with what we do in the weight room,” he added. “Everybody really wants to go and compete and we don’t just take football players. Karson doesn’t play football and Perea runs cross-country and track. The atmosphere in our weight room is fun. Everybody’s competing against each other.
“We have most of our athletes in weight training now and its helped our teams in a lot of sports to have better records. We’re getting more and more athletes in weight training and it has really changed our whole athletic department.”
In Class A, Jared Lowe (161-170) was state runner-up for Gordon Lee after a bench press of 275 and a power clean of 225.
“I’ve worked really hard in weight training trying to get stronger, so it was really exciting to get the chance to compete against other people,” said Lowe, who competed at state for the first time. Getting second made me feel good.”
Gordon Lee began competing at weightlifting meets last year and was all set to participate in the state competition when COVD-19 wiped out the event, along with everything else in the spring.
“This year we were actually able to go to the state meet and experience what that was about and the kids had a great time,” said Gordon Lee football coach Josh Groce. “It was a lot of camaraderie and it was a great team experience.”
The Trojans also had a third-place finisher in Blake Groce (141-150), who put up 240 on the bench and 240 in the power clean. Placing fourth for Gordon Lee was Logan Ball (226-245) with a 250 bench and a 240 power clean. Justin Cruise (191-205) was fifth for Gordon Lee (255 bench, 260 power clean), while finishing in sixth place were Hunter Stephens (161-170; 200, 245) and Gabe Lowe (246-above; 245, 225).
“As far as benefits for the football program and any other sports, you need to have kids working out and we’re hoping that this is something that will push other kids to want to be a part of, too,” Groce added. “It was a very good experience, but also a learning experience, so now we’ll know more going into next year of how to handle it all.”