Anyone can have an off-night.
Fortunately for the Calhoun High School football team, an off-night means they win by 20 points instead of 50.
The Yellow Jackets remained perfect in 5A Region 7 play Friday evening on Senior Night at Phil Reeve Stadium, taking a 42-14 victory over spunky Cass before another large gathering.
The win makes them 4-0 and sets up Friday night's clash at Cartersville for the Region 7 crown and the top seed heading into the 5A playoffs in just a little under two weeks. The Purple Hurricanes easily defeated outmanned Woodland, 49-0, Friday evening to also win their fourth consecutive Region encounter.
The win over Cass began like so many others this year for Calhoun with the Yellow Jackets scoring their first touchdown on just the second play of the game -- a Christian Lewis touchdown pass to Quin Smith only 61 seconds into the game to make it 7-0 early after Carlos Orozco's extra-point kick.