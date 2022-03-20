It was a good weekend of soccer for the Calhoun High School soccer team.
On Friday night, they moved one step closer to assuring themselves a first-round home match in the almost-here GHSA 5A state playoffs and then early Saturday afternoon, with no rest for the weary, they played the number-one 4A team in Georgia off their feet, before falling, 2-0.
"It was a good weekend for us," Calhoun head coach Tino Hernandez said. "I was really proud of the guys for the effort and the determination they put together Saturday afternoon after a tough game Friday night. Playing two tough matches like that on consecutive days, is no easy task, but the boys did a great job. We used a lot of different players and everybody played with great intensity and was focused, so I was so pleased with the effort that kids showed.'
They went to 3-1 in Region 7-5A Friday night with a 3-1 win over Hiram. The Hornets may be winless in the league and 1-12 overall, but Hernandez said they were determined bunch when the Yellow Jackets got in town.
"Hiram came to play," Hernandez said. "And they also came out in a different (offense) that what we had seen when we watched them on film prior to the game. But I was so proud of my guys for the way we didn't take them lightly. We didn't think it was going to be an automatic win and it wasn't. They made us earn it. So I was glad to see that because we're only going to get better by playing good teams and in my mind, the record may not say it, but I think Hiram's a good team."
Senior Mikie Lopez, junior Nathan Soto and sophomore Alexis Villareal each had a goal to account for the Jackets' three scores.
"It was very good to see three different players score," Hernandez said. "Each one of those guys can finish shots and you're always hoping you can have good balance offensively and I was very pleased with what each of them brought to the table offensively against Hiram. And I think it shows the boys that if we have a team we're playing trying to shut down one or two of our players, that we have others that can step up and get the job done for us."
Then about 10 hours after they got a bus, they got back on one for a trip to Carrollton and clash with the Blue Devils of Columbus.
They scored a goal in the first half and another in the second in a game in which they missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities or things could have been much different.
"I thought we played very well against Columbus and they have a great team. They're very well coached and they're just very sound at what they do," Hernandez said. "But I thought we played very well. Their first goal was just an unlucky opportunity for us. It just went their way. And their second goal, we just had a miscommunication that gave them an opening. But we were able to stop a couple of other opportunities they had and we came up just short on a couple of our opportunities. But I think it showed our guys that we can play with anybody when we play with that type of determination and focus for 80 minutes."