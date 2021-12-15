This weekend is when it really starts for the Calhoun High School basketball team.
They were 2-2 going into this weekend’s Santa Jam tournament at Lambert High School with games Friday evening and Saturday morning (details were not available at press time). And while those outings are important because the season is underway and Region action begins in less than a month, for Calhoun those two games take on an added importance because the Yellow Jackets are still putting everything together.
They’ve been practicing for a while now, but doing so without some key pieces who were still playing football. Now the football season is over, those guys are in the gym and head coach Vince Layson is anxious to see where they stand.
“It will be nice to have those guys out there,” he said. “I’m anxious to see what they can do and how far they’ve come after just a few practices. But I know those guys and I think while they may be rusty in some aspects, I know they’ll give great effort and be ready to go. They may not be anywhere near the top of their games, but I still think they’ll be ready to play.”
If their opponents have any advantage over Calhoun right now, it might be the fact simple that they’ve played more games with their full team intact.
Going into this weekend, Mill Creek had played eight games when they faced them Friday night and Lambert, which is hosting the Santa Jam, is playing its 11th contest when the teams meet Saturday afternoon.
“Some of these teams have been together a little longer than we have and that can make a difference,” Layson said. “But we are still doing well, in my mind. A lot of our players who had no varsity experience, now have some because we’ve been playing a few guys who had never played varsity basketball before.
“And I think they have done well. Both of our losses were close games where Harrison and Paulding made a couple of more plays at the end than we did. But I feel good about where we are and I still feel really good about what we have a chance to be, once we’ve got everybody together and have a few practices and games under our belts.”
He wouldn’t exactly talk about how he thinks the playing rotation will look like this weekend or if there would be any immediate changes to the starting five with players like 5A Preseason All-State player Peyton Law and guards Christian Lewis and Christopher Lewis joining the team, but it would seem, if they don’t start, they won’t be sitting for very long.
“It’s going to be an interesting couple of days there,” Layson said. “We haven’t really looked ahead as far as who will become a starter or who will be coming off the bench because we’re really just wanting to see how everybody coming out looks. Once we see where everybody kind of stands, then we’ll figure out how the (playing time) shakes out.”
One thing he is hoping for is to find a couple of more scorers beyond junior Dylan Faulkner and senior Jaylen Harris, as Faulkner is averaging over 25 points a game while Harris has hit the 20-point mark twice, but has been slowed by a lower leg injury.
Some of the newbies, who are actually veterans at high school basketball, could definitely give the team a lift with their offensive capabilities while others will help the team a lot by simply being as productive as possible with the role they are assigned.
To Layson, though, he wants to see everybody working as hard as possible at both ends of the floor when their number is called and if they are doing that, he believes the results will speak for themselves.
Mill Creek came into Friday’s contest against the Yellow Jackets with a 2-6 record and Lambert went into the weekend with a 5-5 record.
Both teams, which are 7A schools, have also started their Region schedules as well.
Mill Creek, which is a member of 7A Region 8, is 0-1 in the league after the Hawks were drubbed by North Gwinnett County, 63-35, a week ago Thursday night in the Region opener for both schools.
Lambert, which resides in 7A Region 6, is 1-2 in their league. The Longhorns lost to South Forsyth nearly three weeks ago to start the district schedule, but then defeated East Forsyth, before they lost to Peachtree Ridge, 80-68, last Friday to wrap up the 2020 portion of their Region schedule, which continuea after the New Year.
After facing those two teams, the Jackets get a couple of days in the gym Monday and Tuesday to work out before they have their final game until after Christmas on Wednesday when they will play neighboring Adairsville at The Hive at 4:30 p.m.
Due to football, Adairsville also got off to a late start and, like Calhoun, began this week having played just four games, but the Tigers are 4-0 in those games and 3-0 in the 3A Region 6 with wins over Sonoraville, Ringgold, and Rockmart.
The Tigers have been winning rather easily so far, averaging just under 75 points a game.