Like everyone else, the Calhoun High School football team has 10 regular season games.
In actuality, however, they break it down into two five-game increments with five Non-Region games, a week off, and then five consecutive Region games.
But Jacket Nation is hoping, just like last year, their is a third five-game season. And that would be the playoffs, which begins for the black-and-Vegas-gold 7:30 p.m., Saturday night when the Swarm takes on Eastside in a first-round matchup at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Getting to a fifth game in the playoffs means you have reached the state finals. And winning five consecutive games in the playoffs makes a team a GHSA state champion.
So that means for the second year in a row, Calhoun is hoping for a 15-game season.
Yellow Jacket head football coach Clay Stephenson said the football playoffs are always an great time of the year.
"Making the playoffs never gets old," he said. "Every season, it's always exciting when you know you're in and, I know we're all, coaches and kids, looking forward to it. In football, you're only guaranteed 10 games so anything you get to do beyond that is always a bonus and always a thrill to be a part of because it means you've had a good season and have a chance to keep playing.
"But this is always a fun time of the year and to be part of the playoffs and have the opportunity to make some history, like this group has and really like every team playing this week has, is something that never gets old."
The Region 7-5A champion Jackets head into the postseason with a three-game win streak, which is their longest of the year and probably playing their best defense as they gave up just four touchdown in the final three games against Woodland, Dalton, and Cass.
"We feel like we are a better team on both sides of the ball that we were going into our Region schedue and that was our goal," Stephenson said. "We wanted to be better after we finished the first half of our schedule than when we started the season and I definitely felt like we were a better team. And we wanted to be better after Week (10) than we were after Week Six and I feel like we were. Now we just have to keep that trend going, starting Saturday night."
