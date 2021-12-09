The Calhoun High School basketball team split a pair of games this week.
Playing twice in a span of about 27 hours due to rescheduling because of the football team playing in the 5A state championship game Saturday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets began the week Tuesday night by winning at Chattooga, 66-63, before a late rally came up short Wednesday night with a tough 72-70 loss to Paulding County at The Hive.
In the road win over Chattooga, the Jackets were down 53-46 to start the fourth period, but outscored the Indians, 20-10, in the final eight minutes to rally for the win.
Junior 6-foot-8 postman Dylan Faulkner, who finished the night with 32 points and continues his torrid start to the season, basically took the game over at the end, scoring 12 points of his team's in the fourth period and outscoring the home team all by himself.
Jaylen Harris added four more in the quarter to lift Calhoun to 2-1 on the year with the win.
Faulkner had nine in the first quarter as the teams were tied at 15 heading into the second.
The Jackets took a 29-25 lead at the intermission by topping the Indians, 14-10, in the second period. Faulkner had seven points in the quarter and guard Caden Schild added four more to put the visitors in front.
Chattooga revved up its offense in the third period, racking up 28 points on the strength of six three-point shots to outscore the Indians 28-17 in the quarter to go up by six with eight minutes left.
Guard Daniel Streete had all eight of his 12 points, including a pair of threes from beyond the arch, in the quarter and Matthew Streete added another trey to highlight their offense in the third.
But in the fourth, Calhoun's defense began to take hold and the Indians had just four buckets in the quarter as the Jackets rallied for the big win.
Faulkner and Daniel Streete were the only Calhoun players in double figures.
Chattooga had four players in double digit scoring with two players notching a dozen points while another had 11 and one more players had 10.
Then 24 hours later in a real back-and-forth game, the Yellow Jackets fell behind by nearly 20 points late in the third period to Paulding County before a final push came up just short.
The Patriots were playing their 10th game of the season and looked a little more cohesive down the stretch than a Calhoun team playing just its fourth game and still missing a few players from the football team.
With their four-guard offense, the Patriots just kept pushing the ball to the basket and despite Faulkner unofficially blocking nine shots, they were relentless attacking the basket.
Calhoun got off to a good start, taking a 12-5 lead on back-to-back dunks by Faulkner and the second of which was a highlight reel type of a shot bounced off the right side of the rim and Faullkner, from the left block, came flying out of nowhere, grabbing the ball out of the air and throwing it down as the crowd roared.
But Paulding County responded by going on a 13-4 run to take the lead at 18-16 with 90 seconds to go in the first quarter and they would never trail the rest of the game.