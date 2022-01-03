Just in the natural progression of things, it would seem a 5A state championship is in the future for the Calhoun High School swimming and diving team.
And maybe even the very near future.
Just a few years ago, the Yellow Jacket boys got in the top five for the first time in school history. Then last year, the Yellow Jackets were third at the 4A-5A meet, finishing behind state champ Marist and then just 13 points behind second-place Woodward Academy. Marist had 321 points while Woodward had 284 and Calhoun followed with 271.
"That's our ultimate goal," Calhoun second-year swimming and diving head coach Devon Clayton said. "That's what we're working. But we want to win that state championship because Calhoun has never done it. We would love to make history and get that first one for our program."
So far, the Yellow Jackets have 13 swimmers who will compete at the 5A state meet next month in Atlanta. That includes four divers and being in all three relay races on the boys side.
And those relays are doubly important, literally, because the points in those events are doubled and a win in any of them is 20 on the score sheet, not just 10. If a school can win all three, and then just take a couple of other events or even place in a couple more, they are usually in contention to be standing as the team champion.
"We definitely want to put together three strong relays," Clayton said. "We're still looking at all of them and trying to figure out just who should swim what. I mean we have some ideas about that, but those relays are something we're still figuring out."
But they enter the final month of the regular season, including Thursday's home meet at the Calhoun Aquatic Center, with time to get a few more of their swimmers to the last meet of the year.
"The kids have done a great job so far and we're hoping by the time we get to the Region meet, we have a few more qualify for state," Clayton said. "We've got a couple of people that are really close to meeting the state criteria to qualify, so we're hoping that in that final minutes, they can keeping bringing that time down and qualify. And I think they will. They've just got to keep working."