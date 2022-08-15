It may be the first week of the GHSA football season, but one of the biggest games in the state on opening night Friday will pit 5A state runner-up Calhoun against 5A state semifinalist Blessed Trinity.
And it will be right here in Calhoun.
"We expect a great football game," Yellow Jacket head coach Clay Stephenson said. "They're an outstanding program. Coach (Thomas) Hall and his staff do a tremendous job and we have a ton of respect for their program. We both had excellent seasons last year and we had a couple of good games when we played each other, so we just hope to match their intensity, keep it close and find a way to pull away at the end because we think it's going to be another great game."
The Jackets will enter the fray having not played in two weeks and Stephenson said they got a lot done last week when they were working on just better individually and collectively.
"It was a good week for us," he said. "We really spent a lot of time working on ourselves. Working on fundamentals. Working on our footwork. Working on hand placement. Just a whole bunch of little things that you maybe don't get to work on as much during the season as you would like too because there isn't as much time. But we did a lot of self-correcting and things like that and I thought it was a good week for us."
He said they also spent time on just making sure they were prepared and taking care of business every week.
"For a lot of these guys, this is their first year on the varsity so they're still learning how to prepare and learning what they have to do and the routine they need to get down to be ready to play every week," Stephenson said. "Your preparation every day at this level is very important and we're still learning that. We've got a few guys back that know the routine and know the work that needs to be put in every day to be successful every week, but we have a lot of new guys that are still learning and we talked about that as well.
"But all of that learning is a work in progress and we're a team that is still a work in progress and that's what these first five (non-Region) games to find out about ourselves. So we feel confident about our kids learning that aspect of things as far as what you have to do to prepare to be ready every Friday night."
The Yellow Jackets will have a huge number of first-year players subbing in and out on Hal Lamb Field Friday night and Stephenson said the coaches are still looking at a lot of guys to determine who their very best are.
