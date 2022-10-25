For the Calhoun HS football team, the regular season is over.
It concluded Friday night at home against Cass (details were not available at press time) and in a little less than two weeks, the real fun begins -- the 5A playoffs.
We all know how the Yellow Jackets fared last year in the postseason, reaching the 5A state championship game and on their way to the finals, they knocked off highly-touted Ware County, Coffee County, and Blessed Trinity.
But that was last year and now this year's Yellow Jacket team has a chance to leave their own legacy. Or make their own history, if you prefer.
So we simply ask, and it is a question we have asked head coach Clay Stephenson, does this team have a deep playoff run in them?
They came into the season uncertain about what they had exactly. There were only 15 seniors on the nearly 90-man roster when they kicked things off in August and now thanks to injuries, there are even fewer than that.
Meanwhile, a lot of younger and new-to-the-varsity players have stepped forward and this is a team with a lot of underclassmen in key spots.
But it's also a team good enough to beat some of the best teams in Georgia -- like Cartersville -- and Alabama -- like Gardendale -- on the road.
Now make no mistake, there are some areas of the team that are senior-heavy.
For example, Issac Brooks, Dustin Kerns, Cam Curtis, and CJ Hawkins have played huge roles in the defensive secondary and the Yellow Jackets seem to have given up less of those frustrating long, big-play touchdowns this year than they did last.
Also, the offensive line has three seniors in tackles Brody Balliew and Kelly Wells, and guard Lance Maudlin and that group has gotten better and better each week and at times, like last week against Dalton, have just gone out and imposed their will on the other team's defensive front six or seven.
Running backs Kaleb Ray and Corbin Fuller have combined to lead the ground game when called on and while neither are that big, they are both shifty and elusive and look hard to bring down.
And then there's senior middle linebacker Nathan Fuller, who has been getting some snaps on offense since the Region 7-5A schedule started, who continues to be a rock as the leader on that side of the football. He was the only defensive starter returning from last year's state runner-up team and flies around every week like he is being chased instead of being the chaser.
Drew Ferguson's return to the lineup also gives them another big body to put up front, so there are a lot of the upperclassmen doing a lot of heavy lifting.
But it appears this year's team is like the one they had two years ago when Cole Speed, we mean Cole Speer, Christian Lewis, Quin Smith, Christopher Lewis were juniors. Everyone knew they were really good and fun to watch, but were going to make a run at getting to the finals or were they likely a year away?
History proved they were a year away, but 2020 also comes with an asterisk because there was a global pandemic. So in a normal situation, who knows how things may have went? But that group was a talented team full of upcoming players in the younger grades -- just like this group is.
Quarterback Trey Townsend and running back Caden Williams are both juniors.
Their tight ends are both underclassmen and while sophomore Emaree Winston may get all the headlines and attention from college scouts, junior Ben Williams has quietly played the position as well as anyone around with his excellent blocking and good hands.
And speaking of good hands, they have a bunch of young, dynamic receivers who could be game-changers in the future with their speed and ability to catch the long ones behind the defense.
Defensively, a number of young players have rotated in-and-out at various positions and you see a number of different guys hunting the football and making tackles.
And the kicking game looks like it is good to go for awhile with sophomore punter Andrew Purdy hammering the football when he needs to while also dropping the ball deep into enemy territory at times to back them way up to start a possession. Junior Juan Lopez has also been very consistent with his kicks since taking over for the injured Sergio Sanchez and we understand he even made a 50-yard field goal a couple of weekends ago at a kicking camp.