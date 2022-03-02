The Calhoun High School basketball team is headed to the GHSA 5A Final Four.
The Yellow Jackets used a big second half to get past Woodland Stockbridge, 66-56, before a packed house at The Hive and now head to the 5A state semifinals Saturday at Fort Valley State for a 4 p.m. showdown with Tri-Cities with a trip to next Thursday's state champoinship game at stake.
"We are excited about it and incredibly thrilled to be in this position," Calhoun head basketball coach Vince Layson said of standing just two wins away from a 5A state title. "We don't know a thing about the team we're playing, but we will do as much research as we can on them over the next 48 hours. Then we'll bring what we bring when we get there."
He said while obviously they want to find out all they can on Tri-Cities, which beat Chapel Hill Tuesday night, for its trip to the Final Four, they have to make sure they are at their best Saturday.
"That's the big thing when you get to this point in the season, you've got to be really good at what you do," Layson said. "You might tweak a couple of things here and then and you might work hard to try and make sure you can disrupt what they want to do, but for the most part, you've got to be really bought in too what you do.
And he has a great answer for the question: have the Yellow Jackets played their best basketball yet?
"I hope not," Layson said. "I hope our best basketball game is our next game. But there's always things you can clean up. We had some turnovers against their (defensive) pressure and we've got to do a better job with that. We missed some free throws and this time of the year, free throws can be key, especially late in games, so there's still some things we need to remedy. But I certainly hope we have not played our best basketball game yet."
One thing's for sure. The Yellow Jackets played very well Wednesday night, especially in the second half when they were able to finally shake a Woodland team that never really went away until the final minute.
The schools were knotted at 27 at halftime but Calhoun opened the second half with a 12-2 scoring spree that saw take a 39-29 lead halfway through the period. From there, they kept that lead in double figures although the Wolfpack made it a one-score game on a couple of occasions.
"We had a run there at the start of the second half that kind of propelled us to a cushion, although they kept coming back on us because they're a great team," Layson said. "Even when we had the big lead in the final minute, I was never comfortable because they have the ability to strike quickly like all these teams still playing do. But we told our guys to just keep playing. Keep working as hard as you can at the defensive end and take care of the ball against their (defensive) pressure and good things will happen. But we feel good about winning this game because Woodland Stockbridge is a great team."
Senior forward Peyton Law was the catalyst in that 12-2 run, scoring eight of his 19 on the night during that stretch.
After Woodland got a putback basket to cut the hosts' lead to 39-31, junior big man Dylan Faulkner made two free throws and Law added a stop-and-pop from the right elbow for their first 12-point lead of the night at 43-31.
Two more times in the final two minutes of the third, the Wolfpack trimmed the deficit to nine and Calhoun would lead 46-37 to start the fourth period.
The Wolfpack scored the first six points of the final quarter to knock Calhoun's lead down to 48-45 but the hosts went on an 8-0 run to get their lead back to double figures at 56-45 with just over three minutes to play.
Senior guard Blaze Hammett made a layoff off a missed Woodland free throw to get the run started. Freshman forward Emaree Winston put back a missed shot, senior guard Brendan Gray made a layup off a fast break and Faulkner made two more foul shots for those eight points.
But Woodland wasn't done, coming back with their own 8-0 flurry to pull within 56-53 with just under two minutes left on the clock.
Senior forward Jaylan Harris however, ruined the comeback hopes by getting loose for a dunk with 77 seconds left that got teir lead back to three.
From there, the Wolfpack were fouling on every possession to stop the clock and Calhoun hit 8-of-10 foul shots in the final 52 seconds to put the game away.
Law was 4-for-4 from the stripe and Winston would add three more to end Woodland's season.
"When you're playing for what everybody's playing for right now against these great teams, nobody's going to go away quietly," Layson said. "Fortunately we were able to weather the storm there late and make a few free throws and get a couple of key stops. But these games right now, they're just never over. Even when you have a good-sized lead you've got to keep fighting or it can turn on you real quick."
Calhoun is now 23-5 on the year.
Woodland closes the season with a 22-6 mark.