After opening with 12 games over the first 19 days of the high school baseball season, Calhoun has gotten to play just once in the past two weeks going into this week.
Between all the recent rain, snow, cold weather and an umpire shortage that has everybody scrambling to find someone to work makeup games, the state-ranked Yellow Jackets went nine days between games, played Cartersville last Tuesday to open Region 7-5A action, and then watched the rest of that three-game series with the Purple Hurricanes get washed away until next month when the rains came again Friday morning and postponed the teams' doubleheader that afternoon.
"We definitely needed a break after we had that stretch where we played what six or seven games in seven days," Calhoun head coach Beau Edwards said. "We just needed the break. Our bodies needed the break. We kind of needed to recharge a little bit, but when you have as much time off as we have had recently, it's tough. You definitely want to play when you're supposed too, but between the weather and not being able to get umpires right now, there's just not much we can do. But we definitely needed a break after playing all the games we did a couple of weeks ago, but not this long of a break."
He said the good thing is he has a deep team so in practice, they've been doing a lot of intrasquad work and holding scrimmage to try and stay game-ready.
"We definitely want to play these games, but I don't think we really lose anything by not playing," Edwards said. "We still scrimmage. We still get our work in as a team. The guys are still getting their work in. I mean, we're still trying to keep the practices light and moving and so I think we're fine there. We just want to be playing when we're supposed too and lately, we have't been able too."
That one game they have played in the last fortnight came at Cartersville last Tuesday in the Region 7-5A lid-lifter for both teams and the Yellow Jackets dropped a tough 4-2 decision to the 'Canes. The schools were then supposed to play two more times Friday afternoon at Chip Henderson field but those games will take place next month.
"It was a good ballgame," Edwards said of the first matchup with Cartersville. "Both sides, pitched very well. We had a chance early to put together a big inning, but we just didn't get that big hit that we needed. And they did all their damage in the fourth inning. But I think with a big hit here or there, it could have been a different outcome for us."
The Jackets scored their first run in the top of the first inning, jumping all over the Cartersville starter to load the bases with nobody out. But the 'Canes got out of it by allowing just one run.
They would add another run in the second inning but would not touch home plate again.
The Purple Hurricanes scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.
Freshman Avery Shiflett was the starting pitcher for the Calhoun nine, going four innings before junior Jake Slaughter came on to work the final two innings.
"Avery threw well," Edwards said. "I think he got a little fatigued in the fourth inning, but he threw well. Jake came on and did a great job for us. We go to him when we need a shutdown situation and he's been very good in that role. And he did his job on Tuesday. But they both pitched well and kept us in the game."
Now the state-ranked Jackets -- number three in the latest GHSA 5A ratings -- are back in action this week with another Region 6-5A three-game series with a trio against Hiram.
The teams opened Tuesday night at Chip Henderson Field (details were not available at press time) and then have the final two games Friday evening in Hiram.
Edwards said they'll figure out who pitches this week as they go and right now it's really kind of all hands on deck.
"We've got four guys that we are very comfortable starting and we've got three or four other guys after that, that we know we can use if we need too, so we're confident that whoever we call on will get the job done," he said. "But as far as this week, that's something we haven't (finalized) yet. But it's been a while unfortunately, since some of our guys have pitched live because we haven't been able to play lately, so we know everybody's available and it's something we feel pretty good about, no matter who we do decide to go with."
He said with just five runs scored in their last two games and all the down time, he knows what he wants to see out of his ballclub against the Hornets.