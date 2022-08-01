The acclimation week is over.
The Calhoun High School football team is in full-pads now and a quick week of workouts will culminate Friday night with their first and last scrimmage of the preseason when they visit Whitfield County to play Northwest Whitfield County.
And a team that has a lot of questions about who will play and where is likely to start to find some answers to those matters of importance at the end of this week when they line up against someone else for the first time since the GHSA 5A state championship game last December.
While Northwest Whitfield didn’t have quite the playoff run the Yellow Jackets had last year, the Bruins still had a fine season in 2021, going 8-4 overall and they were second in Region 7-4A with a 4-1 mark.
The Bruins’ only league loss last year was a 57-23 setback to league champion Cedartown and they advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
They began the 4A postseason last November with a thrilling 36-33 hone win over Fayette County before they went down in the next round by a 48-7 score to Bainbridge.
Calhoun and Northwest Whitfield scrimmaged last year before the season began and prior to that meeting, Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said he wanted to get the ball to his playmakers and set the tone for the season by showing their ability to do just.
And they did do just that with long passes to speedsters Cole Speer and Quin Smith from quarterback Chris Lewis breaking the game open early as they scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. From that point on, Stephenson and has staff began to get everyone on the roster involved in what would be a 35-6 victory.
Well we are sure that Stephenson and his offensive assistants are looking to do the same thing again this year, except there is one big difference. While they may have some ideas, no one is quite sure who the team’s playmakers will be this year because there are just five starters back from last year’s 12-win team, including one on defense.
In short, the Yellow Jackets will be using a lot of new players this year and everyone is anxious in anticipation of just what they can do.
Also, the senior group this year, while stout and determined, will be smaller with only 15 upperclassmen currently listed on the team roster. Last year, they had 22 seniors and all of them contributed in one way or another to help the team play in the last 5A game of the year.
While it seems the 15 they have this year will again be carrying a heavy workload, there just aren’t as many of them as there were in 2021, which means there probably will be a lot of underclassmen getting playing time.
But this Friday night is the time for everyone who wants to get noticed and on the field a lot in the future to strut their stuff, make a few positive plays, and just show they are ready to be the impactful-type of player that allows an entire team of them, like the Yellow Jackets had last year, to play for state championships.
But while Friday night could be the coaches’ first real chance to have some of the questions they have answered, it does seem that they are really working to make sure they have any question marks about themselves nailed down by the start of Region 7-5A play and that is still nearly two months away.
And that first Region game will be large because the Yellow Jackets will open its five-game league schedule against Cartersville, which hasn’t lost a Region outing in 10 years. For the past two years, Calhoun and Cartersville have faced off to end the season, but that has all changed this year because they play each other first instead of last.
The 2022 season opener against Blessed Trinity is now just over two weeks away and the Yellow Jackets continue taking measures every day to ensure they are ready to start another season of outstanding football when the Titans come to town on Friday, Aug. 19.
But for now, all their focus is on themselves and seeing what and how the many new varsity players do in their scrimmage Friday. The starting lineup may not be any more settled afterwards than it was going into it, but then again, it very may well be after the Calhoun coaches review the films.
So it may just be a scrimmage that doesn’t count in the standings or final results, but it also the most important thing going on right now for new Calhoun players who want to be starters or important cogs this year in the Yellow Jacket machine.
Kickoff at Northwest Whitfield High School is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.