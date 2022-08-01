Unknown Jackets look to leave their mark

The acclimation week is over.

The Calhoun High School football team is in full-pads now and a quick week of workouts will culminate Friday night with their first and last scrimmage of the preseason when they visit Whitfield County to play Northwest Whitfield County.

