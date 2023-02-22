Jackets inspire excellence: CHS alumni Lewis and Parr are active participants in Berry College's Emerging Leaders Program

Calhoun High School Class of 2022 graduates Christian Lewis and Rylie Parr continue to inspire excellence as they carry the Leadworthy traditions from high school to college.
The two alumni are quickly making an impact during their first year at Berry as active participants of the Emerging Leaders Program. This student leadership program has been part of Berry for 35 years and it strives to cultivate relationships with campus and community leaders, encourages personal exploration, provides networking opportunities, and exercises leadership skills to build upon for future leadership positions at Berry and beyond. The nominations for this program solicit first-year students appointed as potential future campus leaders by the Berry College faculty and staff, and also Viking student leaders.
Flip Flippen, founder of Capturing Kids’ Hearts, developed the Leadworthy curriculum offered at the Calhoun Middle & High School campus. Christian and Rylie participated in the Leadworthy program at CHS and are a testament of the benefits it provides for our youth to be successful in life. The course provides students with the personal, emotional, social, and business skills that empower leadership development. Leadworthy is changing the lives of our students, and in turn, our students are making a positive difference in the world.
Congratulations Christian and Rylie for continuing the tradition of excellence!