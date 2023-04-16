The Calhoun High School baseball team will try to make one last stand this week.
And it's playoffs or bust.
The Yellow Jackets entered this final week of the regular season, holding onto third place in Region 7-5A but still had a lot of work to do in their final series against Dalton, which began with a doubleheader Monday night in Whitfield County, if they hoped to hold onto that third place.
The final week of play saw five of the six teams in the 7-5A still in the playoff picture with Cartersville having clinched the top spot and Woodland having secured the two seed.
That means that in actuality, three teams were still vying for the two remaining spots and Calhoun was one of those teams. In fact, Calhoun was the leader among the three teams with Cass a game behind them and Dalton two games back, but meeting for three times in about 27 hours, starting with Monday's twinbill.
Calhoun, after falling to Woodland, 3-2, at home last Thursday to give the Wildcats a sweep of their three-game series, stood at 6-6 in the Region while Cass was 5-7 and Dalton was 4-8.
However, because they swept Cass a couple of weeks ago, the Jackets hold the tiebreaker against them and the Colonels face Woodland this week likely needing a sweep to keep its playoff hopes alive.
But for Calhoun, what they have to do this week is pretty simple. They have to win the series against Dalton because if they do, they are once again in the baseball postseason, which begin next week.
The Jackets came into the last hours of the regular season looking to snap a season-longest six-game losing streak with five of those six games on the road.
They were swept by Woodland in three games last week and then ended the week Friday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta with a 12-6 loss to 6A Buford.
That put them in the spot where they really need to win a couple of baseball games this week and get some momentum back on their side heading into next week's elimination games.
