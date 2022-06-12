Jackets honored by Chattanooga newspaper Jun 12, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Summer is here for all the Calhoun High School student-athletes, but it doesn't mean the honors have stopped rolling in.A total of 14 Yellow Jackets -- some of which have graduated and some of which have not -- were recognized last Wednesday at the Chattanooga Free Times Best Preps Athletes honors dinner in Tennessee. In addition, four Calhoun HS baseball players -- two who have graduated and two who have not -- received honorable mention to the Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine 5A All-State team.Catcher Kris Sutton and first baseman Andon Lewis are the two recent Calhoun seniors who Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service 3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon woman Calhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kids Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back