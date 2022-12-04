Calhoun senior postman Dylan Faulkner put back his own missed shot with just 8.2 seconds remaining Saturday evening to lift the Yellow Jackets to a hardfought 53-52 victory over 7A Harrison at The Hive.

The win means the Yellow Jackets finished the first week of the winter season with a 2-1 record after playing home games in five days. 

