Calhoun senior postman Dylan Faulkner put back his own missed shot with just 8.2 seconds remaining Saturday evening to lift the Yellow Jackets to a hardfought 53-52 victory over 7A Harrison at The Hive.
The win means the Yellow Jackets finished the first week of the winter season with a 2-1 record after playing home games in five days.
They began the 2022-23 campaign last Tuesday night with an 80-65 victory over Excel Christian Academy behind the power of Faulkner's 39 points just hours after the 6-foot-9 senior signed his letter-of-intent to play college basketball at Lipscomb.
Then on Thursday, the Jackets suffered their first loss of the year with a 59-46 setback to 6A South Paulding. They followed that up with Saturday's stirring come-from-behind victory, which was their third game in about 96 hours.
They remained at home to begin this week, hosting Cedartown Tuesday night (details of that game were not available at press time) and close out this week with their first road game on Saturday when they go to Blessed Trinity to play their former Region 7-5A rivals.
Head coach Vince Layson's team got things going the right way with their season-opening victory over scrappy Excel Christian Academy of Cartersville, which hung around until late in the game.
Besides Faulkner's amazing 39 points, senior guard Landon Chattam had 18 in his varsity debut as Calhoun was never in real jeopardy but couldn't shake the Eagles.
The duo combined to 18 of their team's 22 points in the first quarter with Calhoun racing out to a 22-17 lead after one quarter of play. Faulkner had 10 in the quarter on four field goals and two foul shots while Chattam had a three, two field goals and a free throw.
Faulkner had 10 more in the second quarter, when the hosts outscored ECA 18-17 to hold a 40-34 lead at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets would top Excel Christian, 17-12, in the third for a 57-47 lead to start the fourth period. Faulkner had eight in the period on two buckets and four free throws. Junior guard Daniel Streete also had a three-pointer for Calhoun.
The home team would outscored ECA, 23-19, in the final eight minutes with Faulkner tossing in 11 points while Chattam had six and freshman Blake Hammett had five on a 3-pointer and a couple of foul shots. In the second half, Faulkner was perfect from the charity stripe, going 9-for-9 from the line.