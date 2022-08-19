Blessed Trinity outscored Calhoun, 19-8, in the fourth quarter Friday night to take the season opener between two ranked GHSA football teams, 36-25, Friday at water-logged Phil Reeve Stadium.

After a 45-minute weather delay before kickoff, the Yellow Jackets dug themselves an early 14-0 hole just minutes into the game, but came all the way to knot it up at 17 in the final two minutes of the third period on a Sergio Sanchez 35-yard field goal.

