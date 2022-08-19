Blessed Trinity outscored Calhoun, 19-8, in the fourth quarter Friday night to take the season opener between two ranked GHSA football teams, 36-25, Friday at water-logged Phil Reeve Stadium.
After a 45-minute weather delay before kickoff, the Yellow Jackets dug themselves an early 14-0 hole just minutes into the game, but came all the way to knot it up at 17 in the final two minutes of the third period on a Sergio Sanchez 35-yard field goal.
From that point, though, the visitors would score 19 points over the next seven minutes to take an insurmountable 36-17 with just 5:36 remaining to play.
After Sanchez tied the game with 1:49 left in the third period, the Calhoun defense forced a turnover with linebacker Christian Smith recovering a fumble. But following three straight incomplete passes from their own 34-yard-line, but Yellow Jackets had to punt it away and on the final play of the quarter, BT returned the punt 56 yards to set up shop at the Calhoun 33.
They needed just four plays -- one of them a 21-yard pass completion -- to score with the touchdown coming on an 8-yard run by senior Keiran Davis. The point-after put the Titans up 24-17 with 10:07 left in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets took the ball on the ensuing kickoff and picked up a first down on two consecutive Caden Williams' rushes, but on third down, a batted pass that looked like it hit the ground was ruled an interception, giving the Titans' great field position at the Calhoun 36. The Yellow Jacket defense stopped them to force a fourth down, but Titan senior kicker Bryson Hosea nailed a long 48-yard field goal attempt, giving the team from Roswell a 27-17 with 6:15 showing.
The hosts were backed up to their own 17-yard-line on their next possession and following three incomplete passes they lined up to punt. But the snap went over punter Jax Bishop's head and BT got the safety for a 29-17 lead.
The visitors then took the free kick and after a nice return put them at the Calhoun 28 to start the drive, they covered that distance in one play with a 28-yard touchdown pass that vaulted their advantage to 36-17 with exactly 5:36 to go.
The Yellow Jackets, who were substituting pretty heavily at all the positions all game long, didn't go away, however, coming right back with the final score of the night.
After three running plays picked up a first down, junior quarterback Trey Townsend delivered a pass to freshman wide receiver Justin Beasley, who outran everyone to the end zone for a 67-yard touchdown. making things interesting again at the 4:02 mark. Townsend followed that with a bullet to Bryant Arnold for the two-point conversion pass, making it an 11-point game.
Coming into the game, according to the GHSA rankings, Blessed Trinity was the eighth-ranked program in the 6A Division after they moved up from being in the 5A ranks the past two years.
Calhoun began the game and the year ranked as the number-four 5A program in Georgia.
With new players at just about every position Friday night, the Yellow Jackets showed some jitters early, but seemed to settle in and play good football.
They received the opening kickoff and Williams ran for a first down, before an interception gave BT the ball at the Calhoun 20. Two plays later, the Titans threw a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead less than two-and-a-half minutes into the ballgame.
After the teams traded punts, Calhoun had another pass picked off and this one was returned for a touchdown, putting BT up 14-0 with 3:51 to go in the first quarter.
It was their third drive of the game that the Yellow Jackets began to find their rhythm, using 10 plays to travel 80 yards with Williams taking a short pass 33 yards into the end zone. Sanchez delivered the PAT and Calhoun's deficit was cut in half, 14-7 as the first quarter came to a close.