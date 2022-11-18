For the 16th time in the past 17 years, the Calhoun High School football team is headed to the Elite Eight.
With a superlative defensive effort Friday night that saw the Yellow Jackets keep a Kell offense averaging 36 points a game in check all night long, the Swarm eliminated the Longhorns, 24-7 in a GHSA 5A second-round playoff contest at Phil Reeve Stadium in Gordon County.
The win sends the Yellow Jackets to the Elite Eight next Friday night against Ware County, which defeated spunky Chamblee, 24-7, in their playoff matchup. The Jackets defeated Ware County last year, 49-42, in the second round en route to an appearance in the 5A championship game.
Calhoun, which is now 9-3 on the season, set the tone for the evening with its first offensive and defensive series and then they got the special teams involved for a 10-0 advantage at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets took the opening kickoff and took the ball right down the field to score before Kell would take its first snap.
Snapping the ball 10 times and completing two short passes , the Jackets went 64 yards in three-and-a-half minutes with sophomore Emaree Winston scoring the game's first touchdown on a four-yard run. Sophomore Carlos Lopez added the extra-point kick and Calhoun was up 7-0 with 8:28 left in the first period.
From there, the Longhorns just couldn't get anything going until late in the first half against Calhoun's defense.