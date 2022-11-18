For the 16th time in the past 17 years, the Calhoun High School football team is headed to the Elite Eight.

With a superlative defensive effort Friday night that saw the Yellow Jackets keep a Kell offense averaging 36 points a game in check all night long, the Swarm eliminated the Longhorns, 24-7 in a GHSA 5A second-round playoff contest at Phil Reeve Stadium in Gordon County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In