The Calhoun High School softball team had more wins -- 23 -- and less losses -- 10 -- than any other team in Region 7-5A.
And the final statistics compiled by quite a few of head coach Diane Smith's players bear out the young team's success. They had only two seniors and the roster and that pair contributed heavily to the team's reaching the playoffs as the second seed out of the 7-5A.
The Lady Yellow Jackets had seven, or more than half, of the league's top 13 batting averages.
Freshman shortstop Maggy Abernathy was second in the Region with a .504 batting average and one of just two players in the league to top the hallowed .500 mark.
Senior outfielder Alexis Speer hit .394 and led a group of six players who hit over .300 during the two-month-long season. Sophomore catcher Lyla West was fifth in the league and third on her team with a .381.
Junior infielder Sydney Bullard had a .333 norm and was just ahead of freshman Jordan Baker, who hit .329. Senior third baseman Ayrian Berner closed with a .324 hitting average, just ahead of freshman infielder Avery Eury, who completed her rookie varsity campaign at .322.
Abernathy was second behind Cartersville senior Jordan Bishop, who had a .524 batting average in 29 games compared to Abernathy's 33. She had 57 hits in 113 at-bats and 130 total plate appearances, smacking 16 doubles and five triples for a solid slugging percentage of .735, which was second in the league.
Speer was the Region's leader in three different offensive categories. She was the home run champ with nine, the slugging percentage leader at .788, and concluded play with 39 RBI. Speer ended with 39 hits in 99 at-bats and 107 trips to the plate altogether and also had 10 doubles and a triple on top of that, meaning 20 of her 39 hits were for extra bases.
West had 40 hits in 105 ABs and 113 total plate and she also provided power, whacking 11 doubles, five doubles and a home run for the Jackets, giving her an .610 slugging percentage. She came in second in the Region in RBI with 32 and she provided speed with 14 stolen bases.
Bullard was 28-of-84 at the plate and she stepped in the batter's box 94 times total. Six of her 28 hits were doubles.
Jordan Baker shined in her first year on the varsity team, collecting 26 hits in 79 ABs with 97 plate appearances in 33 games. She contributed three doubles as well.
Bernier had an excellent senior year, banging out 33 hits, including five doubles, in 102 at-bats and 119 appearances.
Eury was another freshmen who did well in her first year on varsity, banging out 19 hits in 59 at-bats and 68 plate appearances and compiling a .424 slugging percentage. Three of her hits were doubles and she had one home run.
Junior Elizabeth Wilkey was fourth in the Region in home runs, knocking the ball out of the park three times, and earning a .420 slugging percentage.