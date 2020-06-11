Sean Whorton rose after taking a knee in silence with dozens of other protesters for about eight minutes, representing the amount of time former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd as he died in Minneapolis.
Chauvin is in jail, charged with murder, but protests against the treatment of black people and other minorities in American continued in Calhoun and across the country this week.
Whorton rose and walked over to talk to a reporter, saying he just saw a prominent local education leader drive by with a look of disgust. He wondered, why aren’t more local leaders joining the effort after the group assembled for the fourth time in two weeks.
“It’s not political. I don’t care if you vote red or blue, why aren’t you out here?” Whorton said. “Just tell me my black life matters. My black skin has been a whipping post every day of my life. People wanted to reschedule the protest on Tuesday because of the rain, but I can’t reschedule being black.”
He went on to say that if the teachers and coaches and elected leaders truly cared about their black citizens, they would show their support instead of staying quiet about the ongoing demonstrations.
One local leader who was present on Thursday was Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who spoke at the invitation of organizer Dylan McKenzie. Pyle told the crowd the reason he and his officers hadn’t been around previously was because they didn’t want it to seem as if they were trying to intimidate protesters.
Pyle said he supported their effort and was proud to see them raise their voices peacefully.
“The citizens of Calhoun and Gordon County are showing the world how its done,” he said.
The chief also said he hopes the man who killed Floyd and the officers who stood by and did nothing are convicted and that they have to live the rest of their lives knowing the catalysis of change they inspired.
“What happened to George Floyd is indefensible. It was ugly. It was racism in its epitome,” Pyle said.