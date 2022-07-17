When Catoosa County resident Brenda Devon’s* 64-year-old husband Doug started showing signs of cognitive decline, the first thing she worried about was Alzheimer’s. Several of Doug’s relatives had had it.
But Devon considered other possibilities, too. Doug, 64 at the time, had been feeling depressed after losing his sister and her husband within a month of each other. He had become withdrawn and quiet.
“I desperately did not want it to be Alzheimer’s,” says Devon. “I helped take care of Doug’s mother when she had Alzheimer’s and it was awful for her and so hard on everyone who cared for her.”
Doug became more and more quiet, less motivated, less able to do things for himself. Devon did a lot of research online. Many things can cause symptoms that mimic those of Alzheimer’s.
“I took Doug for blood tests and evaluations,” says Devon. “I spent extra time trying to cheer him up. I was even creating assignments for him that required him to write and draw things.”
Doug loved the assignments, Devon says, but it’s also what made her aware of other symptoms. Doug’s handwriting and drawing had become very bad, a common sign of dementia.
By this time, a year into the problem, one doctor had diagnosed Alzheimer’s. But Devon now had a year’s worth of one-on-one observation and she didn’t believe that’s what it was.
“Keeping a list of symptoms really helps,” says Devon. “You’d be surprised how easy it is to lose track and forget things -- important things.”
“I noticed that Doug was becoming very childlike,” says Devon. “Silly things, like someone sticking out their tongue made him laugh. Being praised for something made him beam with delight.”
As nonverbal as Doug had become, Devon also noticed that his memory, both long and short term, was intact.
Doug also started to have trouble with space. “He would sit nearly two feet from the table and bend over in half trying to eat. Doorways flummoxed him, even scared him. He walked in tiny steps -- eight steps to every one step a normal person would take.”
Devon took Doug to two neurologists. The first, she says, was not helpful at all. “She went through all the usual tests, but she didn’t really listen to me and she ignored the printed timeline of Doug’s condition I gave her.”
The second doctor was more attentive, read the timeline and listened to the reasons Devon suspected something other than Alzheimer’s, but in the end he had no ideas.
Doug continued to decline physically and mentally, but he never lost his memory or was unable to recognize people. He developed more symptoms that kept Devon researching.
Close to Doug’s death, Devon came upon a condition called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and she felt sure she had hit on what her husband had. Doug had symptoms so specific to the disease, like patients looking up toward the ceiling and having tremendous trouble bringing their gaze down, sometimes needing physical help to do so, that Devon was convinced.
Another unique symptom was a tendency to lean backward. Devon said that after taking a walk, Doug would be leaning so far backward she didn’t see how he was still on his feet.
Later, after Doug had passed away, Devon went over the whole history of the journey, including the timeline and careful notes she had kept, doctors’ reports, and an MRI, with yet another doctor who felt as convinced as she did that Doug had had PSP.
“The only comfort in knowing what was wrong,” says Devon, “was knowing that I hadn’t missed a window of opportunity to correct it. There is no cure for it. I was so afraid I would find out too late that Doug had something curable and I had found out too late to help.”
Did it make any difference? In treatment, Devon says no. But, she says, if she had accepted the diagnoses of Alzheimer’s and treated Doug as if he couldn’t remember people and things, his life would have been the poorer for it.
“Other people treated him like he didn’t know anything or anyone,” Devon says. “Even though he spoke very little, I could tell he knew and understood. I told him family news, things that were going on in the world. I read books to him and told him about interesting things I’d read. You could see his brain light up in his eyes. He craved intellectual stimulation and was totally dependent on someone else knowing that and providing it.”
PSP is just one of many conditions that can mimic Alzheimer’s Disease. Some conditions are curable or treatable -- things like urinary tract infections, vitamin B-12 deficiencies, thyroid disease, Lyme disease, diabetes, drug reactions, even dehydration.
Sometimes, the problem is still dementia but another kind. Studies indicate that around 20% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are misdiagnosed.
“It matters,” says Devon. “It can matter a lot to the quality of years of a person’s life. My husband’s last four years would have been so sad if I’d bought into the idea that he didn’t know anyone and that he couldn’t remember anything.”
* Name has been changed to protect privacy.