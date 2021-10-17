An investigation into how students obtained THC gummies and vapes led to the raid of three Cedartown convenience stores and the arrest of at least eight people.
According to the Polk County Drug Task Force:
The investigation and arrests came after Cedartown school administrators and parents expressed concern to DTF agents that several students had appeared intoxicated while at school. The children, who were incoherent and transported to the hospital, were in middle school and high school.
Agents discovered three Cedartown convenience stores were illegally selling gummies and vapes containing THC. The stores were American Dream Convenience, 1006 N. Main St.; Sunoco, 731 N. Main St.; and Chevron, 101 N. Main St.
The release states that 11 people were arrested during the operation on Oct. 12 along with the seizure and recovery of large amounts of products containing THC Delta 8 and Delta 10, Schedule I drugs, and U.S. currency.
Those arrested include Guadalupe Nunez Pisano of Silver Creek, and Rohan Barkat Keshwani, Nilkanth Shashikant Patel, Jennifer Dee Woolsey, Jagrutiben Patel, Chiragkumar R. Patel, Melody Faith Harding, Jorge Cervantes, Heather Lashea Ballew, Edwin Cruz and Luis Martin Nunez Pisano, all of Cedartown.
Chiragkumar R. Patel is charged with five counts of felony sale of a controlled substance, while Cervantes, Harding, Keshwani, Woolsey, Jagrutiben Patel, Nilkanth Shashikant Patel, Guadalupe Nunez Pisano, and Luis Martin Nunez Pisano were charged with one count each.
Guadalupe Nunez Pisano is also charged with two counts of felony sale of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance, while Harding, Ballew, and Cruz are charged with one count each.
All 11 were released on bond.
The Polk DTF noted the investigation and arrests were due to the combined efforts of the Polk County Drug Task Force, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Cedartown Police Department and its criminal investigations division, Cedartown Police K-9 and the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
The cases will be prosecuted by the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.