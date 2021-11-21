Ringgold’s Rachel Lopez, last year’s Catoosa County Girls’ Co-Player of the Year, poured in 20 points to help send the Lady Tigers to a 40-33 win over Northwest Whitfield in the season-opener at Ridgeland on Saturday night.
Giving up height at virtually every position on the floor, the Ringgold Lady Tigers gave a gutsy effort on the defensive end and opened the new season with a 40-33 victory over Northwest Whitfield Saturday night at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Neither team enjoyed a lead of more than single digits all game long. Ringgold led 14-10 after one quarter and went up 20-17 at intermission before taking a 32-30 narrow advantage into the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Tigers put on a clinic in how to rebound and box out bigger opponents. They would hold the Lady Bruins to just three points in the final eight minutes to score the victory.
Rachel Lopez had two 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points for Ringgold (1-0). Hannah Scott chipped in with six points and Baileigh Pitts scored five, including a key transition lay-up with 1:30 to go to ice the victory.
Leiah Henderson had three points, while Taylor Layne, Addi Broome and Kayla Lopez each scored two. Kayla Lopez also dished out five assists, while Brooke Baldwin grabbed seven boards.
Emma Allen had 13 points to lead Northwest.
Northwest boys 70, Ringgold 56
Tied 28-28 at halftime, the Bruins were finally able to pull away late in the fourth quarter.
Northwest went ahead 48-43 after three quarters and they were still ahead by five, 55-50, with just over two minutes to play.
Forced to press, Ringgold gave up some baskets in transition and eventually had to put the Bruins on the free throw line.
Four players scored in double-figures for Northwest, led by Payton Baker’s 23 points.
O’Reilly Matthews knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Ringgold (0-1), while Cooper Sexton came off the bench to score 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Brevin Massengale and Luke Rominger had seven points each, and Gage Long chipped in with three.
The games were part of Day 1 action at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.