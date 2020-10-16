For related stories — past ESPLOST projects and proposed projects for ESPLOST VI — see pages A7-8.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome native returns with Thunderbirds for Wings Over North Georgia drive-in air show
- Shooter remains at scene after killing man in Cedartown
- Plans in the works to replace Long John Silvers on Turner McCall; zoning variances sought
- Warrant: Rome business owner received over $14,000 in stolen property
- Ice Cube defends meeting with Donald Trump administration
- Bartow County Jail in quarantine after 30-plus positive COVID-19 cases in inmates, no positive cases locally but several in quarantine
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday, October 9, 8 a.m.
- Report: Rome woman found with three packages of meth
- Barnsley tapped as top resort in Georgia, #4 in southeast
- City approves curfew change, allowing police more latitude in enforcement