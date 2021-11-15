Inside today's Calhoun Times you'll find a bonus section to help kick off the holiday season. 

An array of downtown Calhoun businesses will take part in one or both days of this weekend's Christmas Open House event to get the local holiday shopping season underway. 

On page C2, see our features on Pintage Antique Market and Cheyenne's Boutique. 

Check out features on Pink Label and Tot Roost & Teens on page C3, as well as The Shop at Our Place on C4. 

Also on page C4, find out how to get some much deserved holiday season relaxation at Stress Knot Salon and Spa. 

Calhoun business staples Reece's Fashion Gallery and Haney Jewelry Company are featured on page C5, while readers can find out how to shed those holiday pounds at Results Unlimited on C6. 

Finally, on page C7, learn more about Harris Arts Center's Festival of Trees, on display now. 

Check with individual local businesses and organizations for specific days and times of participation in this year's Christmas Open House event. And, as always ... shop local! 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you