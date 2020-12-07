An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime. It serves as a formal notice that it is believed a crime has been committed. The charge listed in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Below is the list of Floyd County indictments from deliberations during the week of Dec. 4, 2020
Carey L. Chisolm, terroristic threats.
Joseph N. Cook, aggravated assault.
Rebecca B. Gonzales, obstruction of an officer.
Jamal T. Harper, aggravated stalking.
Retha A. Hood, terroristic threats.
Tiffany D. King, aggravated stalking.
Fredrick C. Long, aggravated assault.
Jeffery J. Lovingood, aggravated stalking.
Eric J. Montgomery Jr., possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Heather C. Kraus, recklessly causing harm/endangerment.
Dustin J. Lopez, aggravated stalking.
Mark A. Middleton, terroristic threats.
Davonte R. Mosstiller and Sertoria T. Mostiller, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Christopher L. Owens, aggravated battery.
Belinda F. Pilcher, terroristic threats.
Logan J. Pope, aggravated assault.
Douglas W. Shaw, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Kristopher J. Wheeler, false imprisonment.
Richard L. Young, terroristic threats.
Jason M. Battaglia and Madison Dickson, cruelty to children.
Carah S. Arrant, aggravate battery.
Benjamin S. Ingram, aggravated assault.
Priscilla H. Lewis, aggravated stalking.
Dustin W. Ballard, Travis D. Herrin, Stephen K. Ingram and Anthony A. Rogers, aggravated assault.
Dante R. Edmondson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Jason T. Carver, cruelty to children.
Casey B. Cescutti, entering automobile.
Lesa D. Davenport and William A. Davenport, cruelty to children.
Richard A. Franco, child molestation.
Anthony N. Hancock, aggravated child molestation.
Terrance M. Hayes, statutory rape.
Trevor A. McNeil, burglary.
Trevor A. McNeil, child molestation.
Christopher J. Neal, cruelty to children.
Bradley E. Norris, aggravated child molestation.
Howard S. Pledger Jr., child molestation.
Johnny E. Selman, aggravated child molestation.
Justin W. Twilley, contraband inside guard line.