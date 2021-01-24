An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime. It serves as a formal notice that it is believed a crime has been committed. The charge listed in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Below is the list of Floyd County indictments from deliberations during the week of Jan. 15, 2021
Carlos E. Cruz, obstruction of an officer.
Johnny Cunningham, terroristic threats.
Jacob D. Duncan, obstruction of an officer.
Juan M. Elder, aggravated assault.
Kaywon D. Gibson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Christopher D. Mims, aggravated assault.
Jermaine A. Nelson, aggravated stalking.
Timothy D. Patnode, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Michael L. Price, aggravated assault.
Keithtavius L. White, false statements and writings.
Cody W. Blaylock, flee/attempt to elude.
Larry D. Tolbert, terroristic threats.
Joey E. Bates, terroristic threats.
Brandon C. Black, aggravated assault.
Sheila I. Carter and Natisha L. McDonald, burglary.
Randy A. Finley, flee/attempt to elude.
Bethany N. Higley, aggravated assault.
Nicholas P. Leonard, aggravated stalking.
Francisco M. Pablo, cruelty to children.
Dennis S. and Katie N. Schreiber, aggravated assault.
Herbert Shiflett, flee/attempt to elude.