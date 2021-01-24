Thursday, Jan. 14

Shorter Ave., RPD: Someone reported hitting a piece of construction steel plating left by a utility company on the road, causing damage to a tire and wheel.

134 Silver Ave., Watters & Associates Landscaping, RPD: An employee reported the lock to a fence was cut causing $500 in damage.

Friday, Jan. 15

2550 Redmond Circle, Sams Club, RPD: An employee reported 26 cases of energy drinks and two robot vacuums stolen, totaling $2,097 in merchandise.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Maryland Drive, RPD: Someone reported ordered items were removed from a delivery box and the empty box left on the lawn of a residence. The tools suspected stolen are valued at $50.

1605 N. Broad St., Dollar General, RPD: A customer reported a wallet with $225 cash, bank card and identification missing while shopping in the store.

Ashland Park Blvd., RPD: Someone reported an extra set of car keys, work and mobile work phones stolen from a vehicle.

Monday, Jan. 18

305 Broad St., Rome Area History Center, RPD: An employee reported a mailbox damaged.

Marigold Road, RPD: Someone reported a vehicle vandalized by a brick being thrown through the back window while parked outside a residence.

John Ross Drive, RPD: Someone reported a concrete dog statue valued at $40 taken off a lawn.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Billy Pyle Road, RPD: Someone reported a check stolen and made out in the amount of $1,100.

