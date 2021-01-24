Thursday, Jan. 14
Shorter Ave., RPD: Someone reported hitting a piece of construction steel plating left by a utility company on the road, causing damage to a tire and wheel.
134 Silver Ave., Watters & Associates Landscaping, RPD: An employee reported the lock to a fence was cut causing $500 in damage.
Friday, Jan. 15
2550 Redmond Circle, Sams Club, RPD: An employee reported 26 cases of energy drinks and two robot vacuums stolen, totaling $2,097 in merchandise.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Maryland Drive, RPD: Someone reported ordered items were removed from a delivery box and the empty box left on the lawn of a residence. The tools suspected stolen are valued at $50.
1605 N. Broad St., Dollar General, RPD: A customer reported a wallet with $225 cash, bank card and identification missing while shopping in the store.
Ashland Park Blvd., RPD: Someone reported an extra set of car keys, work and mobile work phones stolen from a vehicle.
Monday, Jan. 18
305 Broad St., Rome Area History Center, RPD: An employee reported a mailbox damaged.
Marigold Road, RPD: Someone reported a vehicle vandalized by a brick being thrown through the back window while parked outside a residence.
John Ross Drive, RPD: Someone reported a concrete dog statue valued at $40 taken off a lawn.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Billy Pyle Road, RPD: Someone reported a check stolen and made out in the amount of $1,100.