The inaugural Giving Angels Exhibition is now open to the public.
The art exhibition is on display at the Rome Area History Center through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Proceeds from art sales benefit the Rome Area History Center and local charities.
The Rome Area History Center has been newly decorated for the holiday season. The exhibition is a great addition to the center’s holiday displays and adds to the festive atmosphere and holiday activities happening in downtown Rome.
Admission to the Rome Area History Center and Giving Angels Exhibition is free.
Artists of all ages and abilities have works on display featuring an angel theme including paintings, sculptures, pottery, and mixed media. Artists with works on exhibit are: Ashley Petty, Austin Wei, Babo Segras, Chris Kew, Clair Chen, Cory Kew, Diana Smithson, DIGS, Inc., Donita Welsch Newton, Ellie Perkins, Gayle Hoyt, Heather Hapner, Jim Moore, Karen Jordan, Kimberly McGuiness, Lauren Hunt, Lucy Louttit, Michelle Lawrence, Nancy Rogers, Oliver Petty Owen, Owen Taylor, Sabrina Chen, Serina Chen, Siri Selle, Steadfast Folk Art, Tiare Huihui, Tom Powell, Touchstones, Wanling Chen, Zoey Chen and Mercy Senior Care Artists: Carleen, Chris, Donald, Dorothy, Glenda, Irene, Judy, Kyle, Nealon, Ricky & Tony.
All works in the exhibition are available for sale. Visitors can scan the QR code provided at the exhibition to view the artist’s name and the charity that will benefit from the sale of the piece. Angel artworks can be purchased at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center. All art sold must hang until the end of show and can be picked up starting Jan. 8, 2023. 20% of all art proceeds benefit the Rome Area History Center. The rest of the proceeds benefit the charity designated by the artist.
The Rome Area History Center is located in Downtown Rome at 305 Broad Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
