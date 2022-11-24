The inaugural Giving Angels Exhibition is now open to the public.

The art exhibition is on display at the Rome Area History Center through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Proceeds from art sales benefit the Rome Area History Center and local charities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In