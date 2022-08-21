The 2022 campaign began on the softball diamond for area middle school squads last week.
HERITAGE 8, TRION 0
A huge afternoon by Paityn Weldon last Tuesday saw her hit three triples, score four times and allow just three hits in five innings in the circle, with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Paisley Collins was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jada Lara went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while Addie Wilson also knocked in a run.
HERITAGE 18, SADDLE RIDGE 2
A total of 12 different players had hits on Thursday as Heritage picked up a home victory.
The Generals scored 12 times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six more in the second before finishing it off in the third.
Weldon and Brylee Pritchett each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Kaylin Fuentes had two hits and one RBI and Molly O’Brien had a hit and knocked in two runs.
O’Brien pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk. She struck out two batters, while Serenity Ellard struck out two batters in one inning. She also gave up an earned run on a hit and walked two.
For Saddle Ridge, Emory Beck had a hit, a walk and a run scored. She also surrendered eight earned runs in 1.2 innings in the circle. Brilee Wilson had a double and an RBI, Ashlynn Dotts scored a run and Rylen Stephenson went 1 for 2. Sophia Alexander pitched the final third of an inning for the Lady Mustangs.
DADE 11, SADDLE RIDGE 3
Wilson and Stephenson both had a hit and scored a run for the Lady Mustangs in their home opener last Tuesday. Beck also scored a run, while she pitched all five innings. She gave up three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
CVMS 18, DALTON 4
The Lady Eagles broke last Tuesday’s road game wide open in the very first inning with 11 runs. A total of 16 batters came to the plate during the frame with batters collecting six hits, including a two-run double by Maddi Champagne and an RBI-triple by Alaina Shaver.
Jordyn Thomas went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Champagne was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Champagne, Maddie Ta and Kaelynn Wilson each pitched an inning for the Lady Eagles.
CVMS 17, LAFAYETTE 9
In a slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 12 runs in the third inning alone, the Lady Eagles bolted out to an 11-0 lead and went on to a victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
Thomas had a monster game as she went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kaylee Chapman was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Caden Cuevas was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Lydia Webb had two hits in four at-bats, driving in two runs and scoring three times, while Kailynn Bailey drew four walks, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Wilson pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on no hits and five walks, finishing with two strikeouts. Ta allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1.1 innings in the circle. She had one strikeout, while Chesney Pritchett pitched 3.2 innings. She gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Jenna Lively had a double, scored two runs and drove in one for LaFayette. Zana Day was 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, while Anna Sholtz was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Brooklyn Myers pitched two innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits with one strikeout, while Abigail Rowlls allowed nine hits over five innings. She finished with four strikeouts.
DADE 9, LAFAYETTE 1
Gracie Davis went 2 for 2 for the Lady Ramblers last Tuesday, while Lively and Rowlls each went 1 for 3. Rowlls scored the only run of the game for the Lady Ramblers and she also pitched six innings and finished with four strikeouts.
RINGGOLD 5, CVMS 2
The Lady Tigers got three runs in the fourth inning, while Jillian Eaker gave up two unearned runs on five hits in a seven-inning complete game win. She struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.
Grace Evans and Hayden Gordy each had two hits for Ringgold and Emma Harper doubled and knocked in two runs.
CVMS got three innings in the circle from Champagne, who gave up one unearned run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Pritchett also pitched three innings, surrendering four earned runs with one strikeout. Champagne went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Pritchett had a single and an RBI.
GORDON LEE 16, ROSSVILLE 0
Seventh-grader Molly Corvin pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six and walking one, as the Lady Trojans picked up a victory in their season-opener on Tuesday afternoon.
Laney Wilson had two triples as part of a 4 for 4 day. She scored three times and drove in three runs. Ally Ross was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Kynleigh Custer also had two hits and scored two runs, while driving in two more.
Emery Toups had a double as one of her two hits. She scored twice and collected two RBIs and Grace Shafer also drove in two runs, while Corvin, Riley Mull and Madison Harvey each had one RBI.
Katie Stevens pitched 3.1 innings for the Lady Bulldogs, walking one batter and striking out one.
GORDON LEE 8, RINGGOLD 0
Wilson gave up just one walk in six innings and finished with 13 strikeouts in the Lady Trojans’ second straight no-hitter of the week.
Corvin was 2 for 3, Mull had a double, a walk, an RBI and scored twice, while Wilson helped herself with a hit and two RBIs.
Sophia Thomas pitched three innings for the Lady Tigers, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks, while Eaker pitched 2.1 innings. She allowed one earned run on four hits with one strikeout.
LAKEVIEW 8, LAFAYETTE 3
Marlee Johnson was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI in last Tuesday’s win. Lovely Hill also had a double and an RBI. Lizet Jimenez had a triple and an RBI, while Jorja Fox doubled and finished the day with three RBIs. Brynlee Thomas also knocked in a run.
Jimenez went the distance, giving up two earned runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Lively was 2 for 3 with a double for the Lady Ramblers. Davis had a triple in three at-bats, while Maddie Kate Jefferies also drove in a run. Rowlls pitched six innings and allowed five hits and two walks. She struck out six hitters and none of the runs she allowed were earned.
NORTH WHITFIELD 9, LAKEVIEW 1
Stepping out of conference to go on the road last Wednesday, the Lady Warriors suffered a loss at Dalton’s Edwards Park.
Lakeview’s only run of the game came in the top of the fourth inning as Hill walked, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. A double by Jimenez was the only hit of the game for the Lady Warriors.
Maya Satterfield pitched three innings and gave up five runs, though only two were earned. She allowed three hits and one walk and finished with four strikeouts. Jimenez pitched two innings, giving up four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. She allowed four runs, three of which were earned.
LAKEVIEW 12, ROSSVILLE 0
Jimenez was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two coming on an inside-the-park home run in Thursday’s win. Emilee Templeton was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Macy Satterfield finished 2 for 2 on the day.
Maya Satterfield did not give up a hit and finished with four strikeouts in the circle. Stevens took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs. She pitched three innings and gave up eight hits and six walks while striking out four batters.