Being out on a boat, enjoying life on the water and catching fish have been major parts of Hunter Richie’s life as far back as he can recall.
“I was probably in diapers (when I started) because my dad’s been taking me out on the boat since I was little,” he said. “ I’ve been fishing for long as I can remember and I’ve been tournament fishing with my dad since since I was probably seven or eight (years old), so yeah, pretty much my whole life.”
Richie has plans to do bigger and better things as an angler in his future and he took the next step toward fulfilling those plans on Friday when the Gordon Lee senior signed on to hone his craft with a scholarship to Southern Arkansas University.
“It’s always been a dream,” Richie said of fishing in college. “It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I started fishing at the high school. I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, but I’m glad it happened.”
Richie has been one of the better anglers for the Trojans in the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association. He and his teammate Blake Groce took third place in an association tournament on Lake Weiss in 2019 and they finished in eighth place at the 2020 NWGHSAA Classic.
“I like what (Southern Arkansas) has got going on with their program and I like the location of the school,” Richie explained. “I want to make it to the next level (as a pro angler) and I felt like this was the school I needed to go to out of all the other schools who had offered me.”
SAU Muleriders coach Chris Boswell, who made the 10-hour trip with his wife all the way from Magnolia, Ark. to Chickamauga to attend the signing ceremony, said he first got in contact with Richie back in the early fall.
“We started talking back in August or September, about seven or eight months ago,” the coach explained. “He’s got all the credentials that we were looking for. He comes from a good family, he’s got a good fishing background and he’s fished well at all of his tournaments.
“We’re trying to build our program around kids like Hunter and we’re just tickled to death to have him. He came down in February to visit and he called me about four days later and said he wanted to come on down, so we offered him a scholarship. He’s also getting academic (scholarships), so he’s just what we’re looking for.”
Richie said he planned to study criminal justice at the school, which is located about an hour’s drive east of Texarkana.