A Hull man is charged with three drug-related felonies and five misdemeanors after police said he caused a disturbance in a Hobson Way parking lot early Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Dewayne Jackson, 39, left his running vehicle parked on a sidewalk. Police said was having trouble standing still and "acting erratic."
He had about 48 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale in his vehicle the driver's door and several alcohol containers. He also refused to comply with orders to give up his ring and belt during booking into the jail.
Jackson was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine; felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects; two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; and misdemeanor loitering or prowling.
He was being held without bond Sunday.